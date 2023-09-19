2023 MCAS scores to be released today

Massachusetts school officials will begin to confront those questions today, with the much-anticipated release of the 2023 MCAS exams results at noon, following a discussion at a meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Has $1 billion in extra federal aid to schools made a difference? If so, where? If not, why not?

The scores — from tests taken last spring, three full years after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools across the state, some for the better part of a year or more — should show whether Massachusetts students are finally catching up to pre-pandemic levels, or if the state is seeing the sort of stalled recovery indicated in national data released over the summer.

Advertisement

Here and across the country, the pandemic erased years of educational progress and widened existing achievement gaps among high-needs students. Students who took the 2021 MCAS performed dramatically worse than they did before the pandemic, particularly in math. Chronic absenteeism skyrocketed, particularly among the most vulnerable students.

But in the pandemic’s immediate aftermath, there was reason for hope that students could catch up quickly. Congress doled out billions in relief funds to schools — $2.6 billion in Massachusetts — and experts pointed to interventions like intensive tutoring and increased school time as opportunities to close those gaps.

Tuesday’s test score data release comes at the beginning of the final year for districts to spend that money, under federal rules. As of August, Massachusetts districts had spent a little over half their allocations and had over $1 billion remaining, according to state data.

Much of that money has gone to needed infrastructure improvements, like HVAC upgrades, but schools were required to spend 20 percent of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the biggest source of funding, on academic recovery. The state’s 2019 Student Opportunity Act, meant to be a game-changer for low income districts, has also provided a major increase in funding for many districts over the last two years, alongside other state grant programs.

Advertisement

District leaders say they’ve made wise investments in academic recovery, pointing to spending on curriculum improvements, vacation academies, summer school, and professional development. They’ve also tried to make a dent in chronic absenteeism, which has become a severe and urgent problem in the last three years; a quarter of students across the state now miss multiple days of school each month.

A recent study found a strong connection between more missed days and lower scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. State officials point to their “acceleration roadmap,” released in 2021, as an outline of how they are working to support districts.

The scores released today will offer a clear indication of whether all that investment is working, or if the state needs to regroup and try new strategies for getting students back on track.

The first full year back in the classroom, 2021-2022, produced slow progress on the MCAS, and the Nation’s Report Card results last fall showed the Commonwealth’s students hitting 19-year-lows on the tests.

When the 2022 MCAS scores were released last fall, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said it could take up to five years before students fully catch up. His assessment raised troubling implications for older students, as high school students must pass the MCAS in order to graduate.

Advertisement

The 2023 MCAS exams marked the second year of a restored full testing regime. In 2020, state education leaders canceled the tests amid the statewide lockdown, and in 2021, an abbreviated version of the tests was administered.

Districts will send scores to parents in the coming weeks.

This year also brings the full return of the state’s school accountability regime, which uses MCAS scores and other measures, including graduation rates and chronic absenteeism, to determine what schools and districts will be targeted for extra support and state intervention.

In 2022, the state set new, post-pandemic baselines, instead of measuring progress on test scores. This year’s data, which will be discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting, includes assessments of progress, and some districts could face intervention by the state.

Assessments of whether any districts or schools need to be taken over will be made in coming weeks, the state said.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.