A ‘National Weather Service’ for pandemics will take shape at Northeastern University

He was right, of course. And now, Vespignani, director of Northeastern’s Network Science Institute, is leading a project called “EPISTORM: The Center for Advanced Epidemic Analytics and Predictive Modeling Technology,” a national effort to improve the technology to forecast the spread of a future pandemic.

The Northeastern University professor looked at the number of cases that had appeared outside of China in the first few weeks of the pandemic, and calculated how fast the virus was spreading. He concluded that it was silently and swiftly spreading through major US cities.

When the coronavirus first started circulating in February 2020 and policy makers wondered whether it would be a serious threat, Alessandro Vespignani had already figured out that thousands of Americans were getting infected.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Northeastern announced that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the university $17.5 million over the next five years to develop a center focused on detecting and preparing for the next outbreak of infectious disease, especially in rural areas.

The money comes through the CDC’s Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics. The goal, Vespignani explained, is to create “what would be a National Weather Service for epidemic threats.”

He will coordinate a consortium of 10 research institutions, healthcare systems and private companies “that would provide innovation, tools, and technologies that can be used in this endeavor,” he said.

The center will devise algorithms that can draw on data from hospital admissions, wastewater surveillance, social media and other sources, as well as individuals’ travel patterns, to project where and how fast an infection is spreading.

“As soon as we get a signal, something suspicious, then we can spin the algorithm and understand what kind of threat it is, what is the risk,” and thus inform decisions about how to contain the outbreak, Vespignani said.

Advertisement

The work will not be limited to a pandemic pathogen, but potentially could predict the spread of flu, RSV, Zika, Ebola and a host of other illnesses.

It could help in the development of the annual flu vaccine, by better predicting which strains will be dominant each season, he said.

And it won’t just be looking at national trends. It will also have a local focus, helping hospitals in individual communities prepare for an outbreak.

Northeastern is one of five national innovation centers selected for the project. The others are Boston University, Indiana University, the University of Florida and the University of California at San Diego.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.