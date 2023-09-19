Retaining wall collapses in Brighton; cars damaged in mudslide

“Upon getting to the back of the building the officer observed what appeared to be 3 or 4 sections of the nearly [30-foot] retaining wall to have come down and wood beams and mud had poured out onto three cars parked near the wall,” the report said.

The collapse at 121 Tremont St. was reported at 8:46 p.m., according to a police incident report, and a responding officer and firefighters were directed to the rear of the building.

A retaining wall partially collapsed Monday night outside a condominium complex in Brighton, causing a mudslide that damaged two vehicles and left a third stuck in the mud, according to Boston police.

Two of those vehicles suffered damage.

One was “partially crushed,” police said, while a third vehicle had no observable damage but “was surrounded by 2-3 feet of mud and was unable to be moved.”

First responders kept the public “back away” from the wall and cars until they could determine whether the rest of the wall was structurally sound, the report said.

Officials from the city’s Inspectional Services Department also responded and determined that the rest of the wall was, in fact, structurally safe, and that “residents should come out and move their vehicles that are parked along it,” the report said.

Police assisted residents in moving their vehicles, the document said.

The two damaged vehicles, police said, were a white 2020 Honda Pilot and a gray or silver-colored Toyota, the latter of which had something funky happening with its license plate.

The Toyota, the report said, had a “cancelled plate” registered to a 1999 gray Honda Accord.

“Due to the debris and mud the officer was unable to check the vehicle’s VIN,” the report said.

Police said the the third car mired in the mud was an orange 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.