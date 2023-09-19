For sale: PVDonuts, an iconic shop known for over-the-top donut flavors

“We’ve through about this on and off for a few years, and what finally drove us to this decision all came down to mental health and matters in our personally lives,” the couple wrote. “We’re also at a different place in life since we started PVDonuts, and it’s taken us a long time to accept it.”

Founders Lori and Paul Kettelle posted the news on the shop’s Instagram late Monday evening to confirm the rumor that has slowly spread through Providence.

PROVIDENCE — After seven sweet years in business, PVDonuts — a staple in Rhode Island’s capital city known for its over-the-top flavors — is for sale.

The couple said they are looking for an interested buyer that is “ready to hit the ground running, grow and expand the PVDonuts brand beyond a single location, and continue to create opportunities for our amazing team members.”

“Until then, we’ll still be here running the show,” the owners wrote.

The Kettelles did not list a purchase price in the social media post, nor did they immediately respond to the Globe’s request for more information. But, that may be the point.

“We’re going to do our best to make this as seamless a transition as possible, so, this is the first and last time you’ll hear about it,” the shop owners wrote. “No comments to the press, no interviews, nada.”

The couple recently relocated its Providence headquarters from Ives Street to nearby 158 Wickenden St. earlier this summer. The shop could not come to an agreement on a new lease, which prompted the owners to look elsewhere.

A box of donuts from PVDonuts in Providence, R.I. PVDonuts

The brioche doughnut makers also opened Oak Bakeshop in November 2022, which they categorized as a “Jew-ish” bakery, located in the Mt. Hope section of Providence. It’s unclear if the Oak Bakeshop is also for sale.

The news drew comments from dozens of local industry leaders and loyal customers.

“Big love to you guys,” wrote the user behind Black Bird Doughnuts, a shop based in Boston.

“From one donut maker to another, we have a lot of respect towards you,” wrote the user behind Kanes Donuts, a legendary shop founded in 1955 in Saugus, Massachusetts. “We know how much it takes to make a great donut. It truly is an art. Your donuts are absolutely [delicious] and beautiful. Wishing you guys all the best.”

Dash Bicycle thanked Kettelles for the community they gifted to Providence. “And the calories have been delightful, too,” they wrote.

Interested buyers should email hello@pvdonuts.com, the Ketelles said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.