See 2023 MCAS scores for schools across the state

By Christopher Huffaker Globe Staff,Updated September 19, 2023, 15 minutes ago
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released Tuesday results from the 2023 MCAS exams.Ryan Huddle / adobestock

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday released 2023 MCAS results, which showed that students are continuing to struggle academically.

To see school-by-school breakdowns of the results — and change since 2019 — click on the test subjects listed below for each grade.

| Complete English results by grade |

3rd

|

4th

|

5th

|

6th

|

7th

|

8th

|

10th

| Complete Math results by grade |

3rd

|

4th

|

5th

|

6th

|

7th

|

8th

|

10th

| Complete Science results by grade |

5th

|

8th

|

10th

| Math scores over time by school |

3rd

|

4th

|

5th

|

6th

|

7th

|

8th

|

10th

| English scores over time by school |

3rd

|

4th

|

5th

|

6th

|

7th

|

8th

|

10th

| Science scores over time by school |

5th

|

8th

|

10th

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.

