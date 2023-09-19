Three New England corn mazes rank among the country’s best, according to USA Today

“There are hundreds of these mazes across the nation, but these 10 — voted by our readers as the best in the country — are the most exemplary, both for the quality of the mazes themselves and for the wealth of other activities on offer,” the article said.

New England is home to three of the top five corn mazes in the US, according to USA Today’s list of the 10 best corn mazes to visit this fall.

Advertisement

The maze at Treworgy Family Orchards spans four acres, with nearly 60,000 corn plants that grow as tall as 10 feet.

Every year, the family works together to plan and plant the maze, carve out the path, and set up guiding riddle stations, according to the website.

At the center of the maze, participants can sign their name on the Hall of Fame Board, the website said. Everyone who completes the maze gets a free kiddie ice cream cone.

Tickets are $10 on weekdays and $13 on weekends, the website said.

“We also want to thank everyone who continued to vote for us! It’s because of our loyal customers that we have won first place once again,” operators said in an Instagram post announcing the win.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville has a Big Maze, which takes about two hours to complete, and Scenic Maze, which takes about 45 minutes, according to its website.

The Big Maze covers 24 acres and is considered the longest in New England, according to the website. It features a 32-foot underground tunnel and 100 feet of bridges.

Advertisement

Due to the length of the maze, it is recommended only for people who can hike more than two hours and is not recommended for most teenagers, who typically get bored quickly, the website said.

“Since we are in the Vermont Boonies far from any big population the massive support from our Mazers from all over the world is truly humbling. THANKS AGAIN,” operators said in an Instagram post.

In Sterling, Davis Mega Maze spans eight acres and is as much as three miles long. It takes between 30 minutes and three hours to complete, depending on the intensity level selected and whether participants play the games located throughout the maze, the website said.

The attraction is open only on weekends. Adults can purchase tickets at the gate for $28.95, while tickets for children and seniors are $25.95. Tickets are $4 cheaper if purchased in advance online, according to the website, and kids under 5 are free.

Below is the complete USA Today list.

Treworgy Family Orchards, Levant, Maine Great Vermont Corn Maze, Danville, Vt. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, Ronks, Pa. Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, Harrodsburg, Ky. Davis Mega Maze, Sterling Exploration Acres, Lafayette, Ind. Denver Downs Farm, Anderson, S.C. Maze Craze, New Springfield, Ohio Cornbelly’s, Lehi, Utah Southern Hill Farms, Clermont, Fla.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.