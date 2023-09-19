Man charged with drugged driving after two-vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton left truck driver seriously hurt

A Winchendon man was charged with driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, seriously injuring a truck driver who was taken to a hospital by helicopter, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway, State Police said. It involved a 2016 M2106 box truck and a 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup truck, State Police said.
The driver of the box truck, a 34-year-old Everett man, “was trapped in his truck when it flipped on its side,” State Police said.
The driver of the pickup, Nathan A. Miranda, 37, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, and possession of a Class B narcotic, State Police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Miranda had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Officials said they did not expect him to be arraigned Tuesday.
At 3 p.m., some lanes on the Turnpike were still closed, the state Department of Transportation posted on social media.
“The left lane remains closed on both I-90 [eastbound] and [westbound] for cleanup and guardrail repair,” officials said. “Expect delays through the afternoon commute.”
