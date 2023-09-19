Man charged with drugged driving after two-vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton left truck driver seriously hurt

A Winchendon man was charged with driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, seriously injuring a truck driver who was taken to a hospital by helicopter, State Police said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway, State Police said. It involved a 2016 M2106 box truck and a 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup truck, State Police said.

The driver of the box truck, a 34-year-old Everett man, “was trapped in his truck when it flipped on its side,” State Police said.