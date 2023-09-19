Can restorative justice break the cycle of mass incarceration?

No country incarcerates more people than the United States. It’s a tragic aspect of a uniquely American story, one rooted in a history of racialized violence. And the same factors that sociologists say drive violence — shame, isolation from community and family, financial hardship and exposure to violence — are exactly what prisons reinforce.

Even as the criminal justice system continues to lock up more individuals, that same system does little to help victims, rehabilitate offenders or address the collateral damage to the families of those who become enmeshed in the system.