Another uneven night for Tanner Houck and the bullpen costs Red Sox against the Rangers

On Tuesday against the Rangers, in a 6 -4 loss at Globe Life Field, Houck offered a distillation of his season in four confusing innings. He weaved in and out of trouble but suffered enough control lapses that he needed 89 pitches to provide just four-plus innings while allowing two runs on three hits against the Rangers. He received a no-decision — neither good nor bad.

ARLINGTON, Texas — What to make of Tanner Houck’s future? Though the righthander has spent the entire season in the rotation, it feels as if that question is no closer to an answer than it was at the start of the year.

The Sox are now 8-11 in his 19 starts. His ERA for the season is 4.92. He has pitched at least four innings in every start yet has gone six or more in just five.

He’s shown great attributes that would serve him well in the rotation — a terrific ground-ball rate, the ability to dominate a lineup for a few innings and theoretically could allow him to work efficiently, an openness to broadening his repertoire — and traits that make it hard to see him as a reliable presence once every five games, particularly if the team shores up the leakiest infield defense in baseball.

Of course, it’s fair to wonder whether the 2023 season — particularly the last six weeks of it — offers a good read on Houck’s potential contributions moving forward. After he took a line drive off the face that sidelined him for just over two months, the mere fact that he’s finishing the season on the mound represents a massive achievement and a testament to his toughness.

But with Brayan Bello seemingly the only rotation lock for next year (perhaps it makes sense for the Sox to consider a six-man rotation that will include Chris Sale if he’s healthy and proceed without him if and when he is not?), can Houck be relied upon as a starter? While it can’t be ruled out, an affirmative answer would require a leap of faith.

Houck, prone to roll early and struggle as he works deeper into outings, encountered trouble in a 27-pitch second inning that included a solo homer by Adolis García (his 35th). But, trailing 1-0, he escaped a two-on, two-out jam, and the Sox then took advantage of uncharacteristic control struggles by former teammate Nate Eovaldi.

Eovaldi — whose four-seamer averaged just 94 miles per hour, reminiscent of the diminished arsenal he featured at the end of his Red Sox tenure in 2022 while trying to pitch through a shoulder injury — hit one batter and walked two to load the bases with one out. Justin Turner’s ground out down the third-base line scored one run to tie the game, and Masataka Yoshida followed with a two-out, RBI single through the infield to put the Sox ahead, 3-1.

But Houck couldn’t maintain the advantage, undone by the familiar control lapses and a middle-innings wall that he’s rarely surmounted this year. With his pitch count already at 73 after four innings, Houck opened the fifth issuing back-to-back walks to the bottom two hitters (Leody Taveras and Evan Carter). Marcus Semien followed with an RBI single to left, bringing Texas within 3-2 and ending Houck’s night.

Though the Sox emerged from the inning with the advantage, the bullpen buckled under the burden of a 15-out ask. Mauricio Llovera allowed a pair of runs in the sixth to put the Rangers ahead, 4-3. Though the Sox tied it in the top of the seventh with an unearned run — a rally keyed by a Bobby Dalbec double.

But Chris Murphy and John Schreiber combined to give up two runs in the seventh — after replacing Murphy with two and one out, Schreiber allowed a Josh Jung RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Jonah Heim — as Texas took a 6-4 lead.

From there, the Rangers bullpen closed out the game in dominant fashion. Lefthander Aroldis Chapman (6-4) — still throwing 100-m.p.h. sinkers with unhittable movement — struck out three over 1⅔ scoreless innings to earn the win, and José Leclerc pitched a perfect ninth for his third save as the Rangers assured that they would remain at least tied for the final wild-card spot. The Sox fell to 75-77 — 20-42 in games in which their starting pitcher failed to deliver five innings.

