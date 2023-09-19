Bruins announce roster and schedule with training camp set to begin Wednesday

The Bruins are set to open training camp at Warrior Arena in Brighton this week, with on-ice activities starting Thursday, and the team made its training camp roster and schedule official Tuesday.

It’ll be the first chance for coach Jim Montgomery to get a look at his options amid a major shakeup in the top forward lines after the retirements of franchise cornerstones Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

On-ice practices will take place most mornings between Thursday and the season opener Oct 11. The Bruins also will play six preseason games, first hosting the Rangers at TD Garden on Sept. 24.