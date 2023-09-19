Bruins announce roster and schedule with training camp set to begin Wednesday

The Bruins are set to open training camp at Warrior Arena in Brighton this week, with on-ice activities starting Thursday, and the team made its training camp roster and schedule official Tuesday.
It’ll be the first chance for coach Jim Montgomery to get a look at his options amid a major shakeup in the top forward lines after the retirements of franchise cornerstones Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
On-ice practices will take place most mornings between Thursday and the season opener Oct 11. The Bruins also will play six preseason games, first hosting the Rangers at TD Garden on Sept. 24.
Advertisement
Training camp roster
Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha
Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark
Preseason schedule
Sept. 24: Rangers at Bruins (TD Garden, 5 p.m.)
Sept. 26: Bruins at Sabres (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, 7 p.m.)
Sept. 29: Flyers at Bruins (TD Garden, 7 p.m.)
Oct. 2: Bruins at Flyers (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.)
Oct. 3: Capitals at Bruins (TD Garden, 7 p.m.)
Oct. 5: Bruins at Rangers (Madison Square Garden, New York, 7 p.m.)
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.