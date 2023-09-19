EMass field hockey: 1-2-3 is clear in Globe’s Top 20, and so too may be the weather

The real No. 1 in this week’s Globe field hockey rankings should be the weather. A number of teams had games rained out over the past week, setting up a full slate of important games Tuesday and Wednesday.
Walpole (4-0) continues to top the rankings, with Watertown (4-0) close behind. Both teams continue to show substantial offensive firepower and incredible consistency — especially Watertown, which has won all four of its games by the same 7-0 score. No. 3 Andover (2-0) has had a tough time with weather, but earned a good nonleague victory against Sutton Saturday. Franklin (2-0) remains fourth after edging King Phillip in a rain-interrupted contest last week. Sandwich (4-0) jumps to fifth after a series of strong wins.
Making major moves this week are No. 9 Dartmouth (3-0), No. 10 Winchester (3-0) and No. 11 Norwood (5-0), all teams playing up to their pre-season buzz. Checking in this week is No. 20 Bishop Feehan (2-1), The Shamrocks have only fallen once, but that was to No. 1. Walpole, and they face a tough slate of Catholic Central play this week.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 field hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 19, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Walpole (4-0-0)
2. Watertown (4-0-0)
3. Andover (2-0-0)
4. Franklin (2-0-0)
5. Sandwich (4-0-0)
6. Dover-Sherborn (3-0-0)
7. Cohasset (2-0-0)
8. Danvers (4-0-0)
9. Dartmouth (3-0-0)
10. Winchester (3-0-0)
11. Norwood (5-0-0)
12. Masconomet (3-1-0)
13. Newburyport (4-1-0)
14. Chelmsford (2-1-0)
15. Reading (3-0-0)
16. Needham (3-0-0)
17. Hingham (2-0-1)
18. Monomoy (2-0-0)
19. Joseph Case (1-0-0)
20. Bishop Feehan (2-1-0)
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.