EMass field hockey: 1-2-3 is clear in Globe’s Top 20, and so too may be the weather

The real No. 1 in this week’s Globe field hockey rankings should be the weather. A number of teams had games rained out over the past week, setting up a full slate of important games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Walpole (4-0) continues to top the rankings, with Watertown (4-0) close behind. Both teams continue to show substantial offensive firepower and incredible consistency — especially Watertown, which has won all four of its games by the same 7-0 score. No. 3 Andover (2-0) has had a tough time with weather, but earned a good nonleague victory against Sutton Saturday. Franklin (2-0) remains fourth after edging King Phillip in a rain-interrupted contest last week. Sandwich (4-0) jumps to fifth after a series of strong wins.