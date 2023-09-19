EMass field hockey: With a five-goal week for Danvers, Bobbi Serino headlines Players of the Week

Emily Carr, Somerset Berkley — With six points (5 goals, 1 assist) in two games, the sophomore helped power the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 start.
Sofia DiNatale, Wilmington — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season when the senior knocked in the lone goal in the final three minutes of a matchup against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield.
Molly Driscoll, Watertown — A scoring sensation for the second-ranked Raiders, the senior notched her third hat trick of the season and earned her 100th career goal in a 7-0 win over Melrose.
Lily Pregent, Gloucester — In a third straight victory for the Fishermen, the senior striker found the back of the net four times.
Bobbi Serino, Danvers — The senior had a week against Northeastern Conference foes, tallying one goal in a 5-0 win over Marblehead, two in a 5-0 triumph over Peabody, and two more in a second game against Marblehead on Monday, propelling the undefeated eighth-ranked Falcons to four straight wins.
Brooke Shaughnessy, Essex Tech — The senior exploded for a five-goal, rainy-day effort in the Hawks’ third win of the season, a 6-2 victory over Hamilton-Wenham.
