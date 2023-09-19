EMass field hockey: With a five-goal week for Danvers, Bobbi Serino headlines Players of the Week

Emily Carr, Somerset Berkley — With six points (5 goals, 1 assist) in two games, the sophomore helped power the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 start.

Sofia DiNatale, Wilmington — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season when the senior knocked in the lone goal in the final three minutes of a matchup against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — A scoring sensation for the second-ranked Raiders, the senior notched her third hat trick of the season and earned her 100th career goal in a 7-0 win over Melrose.