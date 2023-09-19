Game 152: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

All that’s left for the Red Sox to do is play spoiler, a role they filled nicely on Monday night in snapping a four-game losing streak and erasing the Rangers’ lead over the Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot.
Tanner Houck can further help break Texas hearts on Tuesday night as he takes the ball for the second game of the series. In his only appearance against the Rangers, in 2022, the righthander allowed one earned run on one hit in three innings out of the bullpen.
Old friend Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Texas to face his old employers for the second time since departing in the offseason; he struggled in his Fenway return in July, allowing four earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-76): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.94 ERA)
RANGERS (82-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.96 ERA)
Time: 8:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Eovaldi: Rafael Devers 1-3, Adam Duvall 1-5, Reese McGuire 1-7, Trevor Story 1-2, Justin Turner 1-2, Luis Urías 1-1, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Connor Wong 2-2, Masataka Yoshida 1-3
Rangers vs. Houck: Adolis García 0-1, Mitch Garver 1-2, Jonah Heim 0-1, Nathaniel Lowe 0-1, Corey Seager 0-1, Marcus Semien 0-5
Stat of the day: The Sox are 9-2 against the Rangers since the start of 2022.
Notes: After allowing a total of nine runs over his previous two starts, Houck completed six shutout innings in the opener of a Thursday doubleheader against the Yankees. He struck out seven and allowed just four hits and three walks. Houck is 2-1 in his past three starts after going 0-8 in his previous 11 ... Boston first baseman Bobby Dalbec contributed his first multi-hit game since being recalled from Triple A Worcester on Saturday ... Eovaldi’s July 6 return to Boston was his second-to-last start before a seven-week absence caused by a right forearm strain. He pitched 3 ⅓ innings of two-run ball on Thursday as the Rangers completed a four-game sweep in Toronto. It was his third start since returning from the injury ... Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against the Red Sox.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.