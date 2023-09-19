Game 152: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

All that’s left for the Red Sox to do is play spoiler, a role they filled nicely on Monday night in snapping a four-game losing streak and erasing the Rangers’ lead over the Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot.

Tanner Houck can further help break Texas hearts on Tuesday night as he takes the ball for the second game of the series. In his only appearance against the Rangers, in 2022, the righthander allowed one earned run on one hit in three innings out of the bullpen.

Old friend Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Texas to face his old employers for the second time since departing in the offseason; he struggled in his Fenway return in July, allowing four earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings.