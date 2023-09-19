Revolution make more staff changes, hire Tab Ramos as assistant coach

The Revolution continued their flurry of coaching moves on Tuesday, naming Tab Ramos an assistant coach on interim head coach Clint Peay’s staff.
Ramos, a 15-year coaching veteran who managed the United States U20 team from 2011-2019, was most recently head coach of the USL Championship’s Hartford Athletic.
“We are pleased to welcome Tab Ramos to our coaching staff in New England,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said. “Tab’s wealth of experience as a coach, knowledge of our league, and proven track record of developing top talent will all be assets to our club as we get ready for the postseason.”
Ramos played for the United States national team for twelve years, competing in three FIFA World Cups. He was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.
His U20 national team squads won the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship twice, in 2017 and 2018, as well as making four appearances at the FIFA U20 World Cup. Ramos aided in the development of current senior national team standouts Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah during their stints with the U20s.
Ramos began his role with the Revolution at practice on Tuesday. The club has six games remaining in the regular season, facing Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday.
