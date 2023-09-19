Revolution make more staff changes, hire Tab Ramos as assistant coach

The Revolution continued their flurry of coaching moves on Tuesday, naming Tab Ramos an assistant coach on interim head coach Clint Peay’s staff.

Ramos, a 15-year coaching veteran who managed the United States U20 team from 2011-2019, was most recently head coach of the USL Championship’s Hartford Athletic.

“We are pleased to welcome Tab Ramos to our coaching staff in New England,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said. “Tab’s wealth of experience as a coach, knowledge of our league, and proven track record of developing top talent will all be assets to our club as we get ready for the postseason.”