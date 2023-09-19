Shohei Ohtani targeting to hit on Opening Day, pitch in 2025 after elbow surgery

“I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well,” Ohtani said in a post on Instagram. “Thank you very much for everyone’s prayers and kind words. It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end. I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever.”

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23 , ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery Tuesday, and his doctor said he expects the two-way star will be available as a hitter on Opening Day next season and will return to the mound as a pitcher in 2025.

Nez Balelo, Ohtani’s agent, issued a statement released by the Angels. Balelo did not go into specifics on the type of surgery.

“The final decision and type of procedure was made with a heavy emphasis on the big picture,” Balelo said. “Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come.”

The 29-year-old Ohtani leads the AL with 44 homers and has 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings.

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow,” Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who also performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani in 2018, said in a statement released by the Angels. “I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come Opening Day of 2024 and do both [hit and pitch] come 2025.”

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series. Before the elbow injury, there was speculation he would get a record contract of $500 million or more.

The Angels received a boost when injured star Mike Trout has accompanied the team on its last road trip of the season and took dry swings before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

The three-time AL MVP has played just one game since fracturing the hamate bone in his left hand July 3. The center fielder returned Aug. 22 but was shut down the next day because of discomfort.

Marlins move for Moore

The Miami Marlins claimed left-handed reliever Matt Moore off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians to solidify their bullpen for the last 10 days of the regular season.

“He gets lefties and righties out, which is nice,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before playing the New York Mets. “He’s been there before — back-end piece. Just a guy that you want out there in a big leverage-type situation.”

Miami’s bullpen has a 4.19 ERA, 18th among the 30 teams.

The 34-year-old Moore began the season with the Angels and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 31. Moore is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances with the Angels and Guardians this season.

Pitchers shut down

The New York Mets confirmed that injured star closer Edwin Díaz will not rejoin the club this season. After surgery and months of therapy on a torn patella tendon in his right knee suffered in March during the World Baseball Classic, there were growing expectations that Díaz would pitch in 2023. But the Mets confirmed that Díaz will continue rehabilitation with a targeted return of next spring training ... The Kansas City Royals are shutting down Brady Singer for the remainder of the season after the right-hander complained of back pain following his shaky outing against Cleveland. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Singer had been dealing with his back off and on during what has been a difficult season. The 27-year-old was expected to be one of the Royals’ front-line starters, but he went 8-11 with a career-worst 5.52 ERA and did not win another start after facing Boston on Aug. 8. Kansas City also put right-hander Brad Keller, also expected to be a big part of the rotation, back on the injured list after symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome returned. The 28-year-old only made nine starts and appeared in 11 games this season.