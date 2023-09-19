Trent Brown, Patriots reportedly agree to revised contract with $2 million added in incentives

Brown can now earn a maximum of $13 million this season, and he is still set to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign wraps.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown and the Patriots have agreed to a revised contract that will see the team add another $2 million in potential incentives this season.

Trent Brown is reportedly putting himself in a position to earn a bit more money this season.

It’s not often you see teams dole out raises in the middle of the season, especially when there is not any term added to the restructured contract.

But given Brown’s importance to New England’s offense, the rationale is there for the Patriots to sweeten the pot for their 6-foot-8 starting left tackle.

Advertisement

When Brown is engaged and locked in, he can be one of the top tackles in the NFL, as was the case when he solidified New England’s O-line en route to a Super Bowl title in 2018.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Carving out a path for Brown to maximize his payday in 2023 stands as an obvious motivator for Brown, especially with free agency right around the corner.

Brown was likely due for a pay bump on his existing deal anyway, given that his current deal with the Patriots was signed with him projected as a right tackle.

Brown was solid as one of the few O-line starters available for New England’s Week 1 loss to the Eagles, with Jones only getting sacked twice by a stout Philadelphia pass rush — both of which came in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

New England’s Week 2 loss to the Dolphins was a different story, especially with Brown ruled out due to a concussion. With Brown no longer shielding Jones’ blind side, Miami’s pass rush racked up four sacks, eight quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss in what was a 24-17 loss for the Patriots on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Brown’s status will be crucial entering a must-win Week 3 showdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, especially given the lackluster returns put forth by New England’s remaining tackles in Calvin Anderson (three hits, one sack surrendered) and Vederian Lowe (one sack allowed) against Miami.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.