A Kenyan military helicopter has crashed near Somalia, and sources say all 8 on board have died

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A military helicopter crash in Kenya near the border with Somalia has killed at least eight people, officials said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the county of Lamu in coastal Kenya. Kenyan defense forces operate in the area to help deter al-Qaida-linked extremists from the al-Shahab group, based across the border in Somalia.

The Department of Defense said the Air Force helicopter crashed while on night patrol. It said a board of inquiry has been sent to the scene.