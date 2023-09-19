‘Spring tide’ ocean waves crash into buildings in South Africa, leaving 2 dead and injuring several

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Big ocean waves caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide” crashed into coastal parts of South Africa over the weekend, leaving two people dead and injuring several, authorities said Monday.

The weather service said that waves as high as 9.5 meters were recorded, with some damaging seaside buildings and sweeping cars through parking lots.

The South African Weather Service said that 50% of the country's coastline was hit by the sea surges. Two people died and at least seven were injured, it said.