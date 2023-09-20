Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announces tour, Fenway Park show in 2024

The tour will start in Vancouver on March 26 and will finish at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 19 with a total of 32 dates, according to a press release from Live Nation .

Vermont native and indie/folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announced the “We’ll All Be Here Forever” 2024 North American Tour Wednesday on social media, where he’ll be playing stadiums and arenas, including Fenway Park, Madison Square Garden, and the Hollywood Bowl.

The tour that never ends is coming back to Boston — this time to Fenway Park.

Because demand for tickets is expected to be high, fans can request a presale code by Sunday night and individuals will be randomly selected to receive codes for the presale that begins Wednesday, Sept. 27, according to Live Nation.

General on sale begins Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.

Kahan’s career has soared over the past few years.

The “Dial Drunk” singer’s first headlining tour, “Busyhead” in 2019, stopped for two nights at Paradise Rock Club, a small venue that holds less than 1,000 people. By last month, Kahan had sold out the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, a venue that holds nearly 20,000 people.

Fenway Park’s capacity is over 37,000, according to the Red Sox.

“This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour,” Kahan said in a tweet Wednesday.

In his post announcing the 2024 tour, Kahan shared a special flyer for the Fenway Park show showing him wearing a Red Sox jersey.

The special guest will be Mt. Joy.

Kahan set off on the “Stick Season” tour in October 2022, and the two-month tour was repeatedly extended through 2023, according to Kahan’s social media.

In June, he released a deluxe version of his third album “Stick Season” as “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” with seven new songs. In July, he re-released “Dial Drunk” with Post Malone and just last week he re-released “Call Your Mom” with Lizzy McAlpine.

“Impressively, Noah became the 5th artist in history with 18 songs on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Charts in one week, alongside David Bowie and Taylor Swift,” Live Nation statement said.













Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.