The virtual Easter egg hunt started Tuesday to unlock five “vault” tracks from her soon-to-be re-released album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” coming Oct. 27. But fans were soon frustrated when the world’s largest search engine succumbed to technical difficulties, according to a social media post from the company .

Swift partnered with Google to create 89 (*wink*) word puzzles that each help reveal the titles of her upcoming vault tracks, or old songs of hers that weren’t previously released.

Eight years after Kim Kardashian broke the internet, Taylor Swift has broken Google — or at least come close to it.

As of Wednesday morning, four of the five track titles had been revealed, but only after Swifties endured considerable online mayhem.

Sets of scrambled letters were designed to populate on the screen when a person Googled “Taylor Swift” and subsequently clicked on the animated blue vault that pops up (or is supposed to). Google’s first sign of distress? That little vault only appeared for some users after furious refreshing.

Once the vault appeared and was clicked, users were met with a word puzzle related to Swiftie trivia of varying degrees of obscure.

As one writer from AV Club wrote, “These puzzles pertain to Swift in ways both incredibly general (one of them is just the word ‘love’; another reads ‘pop record’) and incredibly obscure (one of them is the word ‘sheep’ with the hint ‘impossible to reason with,’ referencing a since-deleted Instagram post from 2015).”

So let’s say you followed each step to a T (*Swift*) and you solved a puzzle. Congratulations! What do you win? Nothing, yet.

Answers to the puzzles were then meant to be typed back into the search bar, contributing to the world’s effort to “unlock” the titles to the vault tracks. A blog post from Google noted that the titles would be released once “everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles.” (Swift is 33.) According to the “check global progress” feature on the animated vault, the world’s searchers had completed 34 million puzzles by late Wednesday morning, granting them access to the coveted song titles.

But before the tracks were revealed Wednesday, droves of Swifties had already raged at Google for slowing them down.

Some users took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to complain that they were only able to complete a handful of puzzles before the widget stopped letting them submit answers. In response to the Swift panic, Google posted its own update on X Tuesday evening. “Swifties, the vault is jammed!” the company wrote. “But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon.”

To tide over rabid fans, Swift posted a puzzle directly on her own social media with letters that could spell out either “SLUT!” or “LUST!” Fans, who posted different theories in support of each spelling, were split.

“You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain,” the singer wrote in the caption.

As of Wednesday, clicking on the animated vault yields a voiceover from Swift congratulating fans for unlocking it. She then lists the titles to four of the five tracks, which are: “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.”

For anyone who missed out on this round, have no fear. The fifth title remains a mystery — and surely Swift has other tricks up her sparkly rhinestone sleeve.

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.