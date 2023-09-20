In wilderness, Tiya Miles finds the preservation of the future

That afternoon at Walden Pond, Miles remembers watching her girlfriends, all white and wealthy, with a mix of trepidation and awe as they stripped down to their underwear and dove into the glistening water in a rush of youthful spontaneity. Miles stayed behind on the shore. But she never forgot the image of unbridled freedom her’ friends enjoyed in that moment beneath the sun’s shimmering gaze, surrounded by the pond’s gentle ripples.

The first time Tiya Miles visited Walden Pond, she was a teenager at the tony Middlesex School in Concord, a private boarding school where yearly tuition runs north of $58,000 for day students and $72,000 for boarders. Miles, who grew up in Cincinnati in a low-income housing development known derisively among locals as “Single Mothers’ Row,” attended Middlesex on a scholarship, where she was one of just a few Black students.

Miles, 53, a Harvard University historian and the author of the National Book Award-winning “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake,” vividly recalled that day as we strolled the narrow walking path encircling Walden Pond on a bright September morning. Her latest book, “Wild Girls: How The Outdoors Shaped The Women Who Challenged A Nation,” is inspired by her personal communion with nature as a child exploring the meadows near her girlhood home and as a young woman, intellectually invigorated by Middlesex’s beautiful and beguiling campus.

In a series of short essays, Miles describes the influence of the wilderness on many of the nation’s most celebrated women throughout history, such as Harriet Tubman, Louisa May Alcott, Sacagawea and Octavia Butler.

“By thinking and acting outside, these girls who matured into women bent the future of the country toward freedom — for the enslaved, the colonized, the dispossessed, the sequestered, the suppressed, and the subjugated,” Miles writes in the book’s introduction. They were “wild girls” who resisted the strictures and expectations of feminized domestic spaces. In the outdoors, traversing the woods and following the stars, these girls tested social and cultural boundaries, and in doing so, shaped their political consciousness.

“For boys, going outdoors is expected, quote, ‘natural.’ They’re supposed to be rugged. They’re supposed to be rough and tumble. They’re supposed to be exploring,” Miles told me. “But for girls, there is a big barrier there. That’s the opposite of what’s expected of girls.”

Miles’s interest in this subject was sparked several years ago when she learned Tubman was a woodswoman whose ecological expertise allowed her to survive not only the perils of enslavement, but to hatch more than a dozen escapes across the antebellum South.

“My concept of Harriet Tubman shifted,” Miles said, about making this discovery at a conference while listening to a talk by environmental sociologist Dorceta Taylor. “It was like an eclipse moment where things go dark for a minute before they open up again.”

Through her research, she started collecting bits and pieces of material from slave narratives, lectures, and other archival sources that revealed the importance of nature in historical women’s stories. When she was approached by an editor about writing a book about ECO Girls, an organization she founded that teaches elementary and middle school-age girls in southeast Michigan how to become stewards of their environment, Miles suggested her own better idea, based on everything she had found.

“When I wrote this book, I really thought about it as my lemon drop project, and by that I mean that I wanted it to be something that was short and sweet, but that would have a little bit of that sharpness to it,” Miles explained.

She wrote it at the height of the pandemic when she was sequestered with her family at their Cambridge home, wrestling, like all of us, with fear, confusion and isolation. Her big yard was an oasis, “a place of respite safe from the threat of viral contagion,” as she wrote in the epilogue of “Wild Girls.”

“I wanted to write a book that could perhaps cut into some of that,” she said, “and to bring our attention to stories and figures and ways of thinking about people who might be a bit familiar to us from the past that would lift our spirits and help us to to see that there are possibilities.”

Many of the women profiled in Mile’s book survived the cruel indignities of slavery, colonization and Jim Crow. But crucially, Miles noted, they were still able to go outside and feel a sense of wonder.

“We’re animals and these are our environments. This is our home,” Miles told me. A calm washed over us as we paused on the path to soak in our surroundings: Rays of sunlight peeked through the trees. Acorns snapped under our feet. A light breeze rustled our hair. Walden Pond, as blue as the sky, purled like a wrinkled sheet. That’s the gift of the outdoors: Peace, possibility and renewal.

“In that space that opens up,” Miles said, “I feel like anything can happen.”





