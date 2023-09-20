Mass. technology group wins Defense Department grant

A team led by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, a quasi-public state agency, has won a $19.7 million award from the Department of Defense to foster and grow a semiconductor research hub in the Northeast. The MassTech-led group, called the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition, was one of eight winners named on Wednesday by the Pentagon for the distribution of $238 million from the CHIPS and Science Act, for the 2023 federal fiscal year. Winners will use the money to help create their own “Microelectronics Commons” regional innovation hubs. MassTech and its coalition members want to create a regional network, connecting dozens of industry and academic partners, that would promote and streamline access to design, fabrication, packaging, and test facilities in the semiconductor sector. The hope is to accelerate the development and fabrication of new semiconductor technologies for commercial and defense uses. Yvonne Hao, Governor Maura Healey’s economic development secretary, broke the news of the federal award at a Globe Summit event on Wednesday where she was being interviewed about economic competitiveness, prompting the crowd to break into applause. “This is a once in a generation opportunity for Massachusetts to be at the forefront of innovation and this cutting-edge sector,” Healey said in a statement released later in the day. “This award will result in new jobs and workforce development opportunities, groundbreaking research development, and resources for business — all right here in Massachusetts.” — JON CHESTO

GROCERY DELIVERY

Instacart stumbles on day two of trading

Instacart’s debut rally fizzled Wednesday, just a day after it went public in one of this year’s biggest US listings. Shares closed down 10.68 percent, to $30.10. The stock was already showing signs of fading on Tuesday — closing 12 percent higher than the $30 per share IPO price after an initial jump of as much as 43 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD DELIVERY

Uber Eats to accept food stamps beginning next year

Uber is planning to allow participants of federal nutrition and health care assistance programs to pay for food delivery with government benefits, joining rivals like Amazon and Instacart in making online shopping more accessible. Starting next year, participants in the US Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to order food and groceries from the Uber Eats App, the San Francisco-based company said on Wednesday. It’s also working with Managed Medicaid and MedicareAdvantage plans to accept flexible spending account (FSA) cards, Flex cards, and state waiver payments for food orders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas CEO thinks Ye didn’t mean antisemitic comments that ended partnership

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said he doesn’t think that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, really meant the antisemitic statements he made last year that led the sneaker maker to terminate their highly lucrative partnership. “Very unfortunate, because I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person,” Gulden said on the “InGood Company” podcast last week. “It just came across that way.” Gulden described Ye as one of the world’s most creative people for his contributions to music and to “street culture.” He said the Yeezy line of sneakers that Adidas and Ye created as one of the industry’s most successful collaborations. At the time of the scandal, Gulden was CEO of Puma. He took over at Adidas in January, after the split with Ye. Ye’s actions included wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at a Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and making a series of antisemitic remarks — at one point posting that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bank of America hikes minimum wage again

Bank of America will increase its minimum hourly wage to $23 next month, taking another step toward a goal of paying $25 by 2025, as employers respond to a strong labor market. The move bumps pay up from $22, a level the firm put in place last year, and translates to a full-time annualized salary of about $48,000. It continues a series of hikes lifting the firm’s base pay from $15 in 2017. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALL

Kraft recalls Singles over potential choking hazard

Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it’s recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard. The company, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper. The machine has since been fixed. Kraft Heinz said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints. The recall affects 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Fake listings and cleaning fees top list of complaints for Airbnb

Fake listings have emerged as a major problem for Airbnb, threatening to scare off consumers and prompting the short-term rental service to use AI in an effort to crack down on fraudsters. Airbnb says it has removed 59,000 fake listings and prevented another 157,000 from joining the platform this year. Fake listings and high cleaning fees are among several issues that Airbnb said Wednesday that its users highlighted in a company survey. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s hit with lawsuit over hot coffee again

A spilled 49-cent hot coffee from McDonald’s became a national punchline, a lyric in a Toby Keith song, and endless fodder for talk shows after a 79-year-old woman successfully sued the company for the third-degree burns she got from a steaming cup of joe in 1992. Now, three decades later, another woman says she was seriously injured by the same scalding liquid. Mable Childress, 85, allegedly suffered first- and second-degree burns from a McDonald’s coffee while leaving a San Francisco drive-through earlier this year. — WASHINGTON POST

DELIVERY COMPANIES

FedEx benefits in wake of UPS’ contract deal

While United Parcel Services reels from the fallout of a costly labor fight this summer and a tough parcel market, FedEx is reaping the benefits. Shares of FedEx have soared 75 percent from a low point a year ago, as investors eye a $6 billion cost-cutting plan that aims to streamline operations and reduce the number of workers on staff. FedEx’s Wall Street luster has only increased as its main rival confronted a strike threat and eventually agreed to a five-year deal with $30 billion in new money for wage increases, benefits, and other perks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Workers to strike at Apple stores in France

Unions representing Apple Store employees in France called for a national strike on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the new iPhone 15 going on sale. As part of annual pay negotiations, a group of unions want a 7 percent increase in pay for all employees to offset inflation. Apple France has offered to increase the pay by 4.5 percent, according to national radio station Franceinfo. — BLOOMBERG NEWS