Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Birds reported from boats on Stellwagen Bank included a long-tailed jaeger, a pomarine jaeger, 2 parasitic jaegers, 140 roseate terns, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, 1,200 great shearwaters, 200 sooty shearwaters, and 500 Manx shearwaters.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, 3 American golden-plovers, 4 whimbrels, 7 parasitic jaegers, 35 black-legged kittiwakes, 5 lesser black-backed gulls, 300 roseate terns, 200 common terns, 60 great shearwaters, 35 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.
Birds reported from Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 13 whimbrel, 5 pectoral sandpipers, 2 yellow-crowned and 2 black-crowned night-herons, a common nighthawk, an olive-sided flycatcher, 3 yellow-bellied flycatchers, and a Philadelphia vireo.
Birds banded at Wing Island in Brewster included 2 Acadian flycatchers, 4 yellow-bellied flycatchers, a Philadelphia vireo, and a Lincoln’s sparrow.
Other sightings around the Cape included a royal tern in West Chatham, 6 marbled godwits in South Chatham, a Baird’s sandpiper and a Western sandpiper at Morris Island in Chatham, a long-tailed jaeger and a Western sandpiper in Wellfleet Harbor, a Lincoln’s sparrow elsewhere in Wellfleet, a red-necked phalarope at Head of the Meadow in Truro, and a Philadelphia vireo elsewhere in Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.