Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, 3 American golden-plovers, 4 whimbrels, 7 parasitic jaegers, 35 black-legged kittiwakes, 5 lesser black-backed gulls, 300 roseate terns, 200 common terns, 60 great shearwaters, 35 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.

Birds reported from boats on Stellwagen Bank included a long-tailed jaeger, a pomarine jaeger, 2 parasitic jaegers, 140 roseate terns, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, 1,200 great shearwaters, 200 sooty shearwaters, and 500 Manx shearwaters.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds reported from Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 13 whimbrel, 5 pectoral sandpipers, 2 yellow-crowned and 2 black-crowned night-herons, a common nighthawk, an olive-sided flycatcher, 3 yellow-bellied flycatchers, and a Philadelphia vireo.

Birds banded at Wing Island in Brewster included 2 Acadian flycatchers, 4 yellow-bellied flycatchers, a Philadelphia vireo, and a Lincoln’s sparrow.

Other sightings around the Cape included a royal tern in West Chatham, 6 marbled godwits in South Chatham, a Baird’s sandpiper and a Western sandpiper at Morris Island in Chatham, a long-tailed jaeger and a Western sandpiper in Wellfleet Harbor, a Lincoln’s sparrow elsewhere in Wellfleet, a red-necked phalarope at Head of the Meadow in Truro, and a Philadelphia vireo elsewhere in Truro.