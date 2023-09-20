At Lenox Sophia, every night is a dinner party

Lenox Sophia is a special restaurant.

It is a tiny place, just a counter and a few tables, with room for 20 diners. The counter is best, because this is where chef-owner Shi Mei and sous chef John Piecewicz prepare your food, the tidy galley kitchen just behind them. Inevitably you wind up in conversation, about the ornate antique duck press on the counter (more on this later), or the sugar cereal garnishing your dessert, or Boston restaurants, or something not food-related at all. Overhead, ingredients hang, drying for later use: bunches of herbs, persimmons spinning like small orange satellites.

The restaurant opened in 2022 in South Boston, away from the fray in the former KO Catering & Pies spot. Mei previously spent time in the kitchens of French Laundry in California, Asta, Whaling in Oklahoma, and others; Piecewicz’s resume includes Hugo’s in Portland, Cafe du Pays, and Orfano. The restaurant has five people on staff, including Mei and Piecewicz; Ernest Imoisi handles the front of house and is a ray of sunshine. It is open four days a week, serving a five-course tasting menu available in omnivore and vegetarian versions. Dinner is $99 per person. If there is such a thing as an affordable splurge, this is it; it’s hard, anymore, to go out for a nice meal for much less. The restaurant is BYO, so bring the special bottle you’ve been saving. This is a good place to drink it.

Shi Mei, the chef-owner of Lenox Sophia. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The menu changes in rhythm with the seasons and depending on what’s available from growers such as Verrill Farm and Ward’s Berry Farm. Right now in New England, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: shoulder season, when we still have corn and tomatoes as the air grows crisp and the root crops ready. Each dish is a little jewel — handcrafted, pretty, blooming with fresh herbs and awaiting your wolfish jaws.

The current menu starts off omnivores with a thick slice of house-made sourdough bread, toasted and topped with crème fraiche, smoked fish, half-moons of cucumber, and tufts of dill. Served on a floral china plate, it is elegant and hearty, a tuna sandwich’s classy relation. Vegetarians get beet tartare, blood-red bites of roasted roots dehydrated then reconstituted in hibiscus kombucha vinegar. They nestle beneath a nubbly fuchsia tapioca cracker, frozen feta grated over the top and dill scattered here and there. The color is beautiful against the simple gray-brown clay dish.

Arctic char at Lenox Sophia. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Next is a celebration of heirloom tomatoes in various hues, blushing pink and orange one night like a sunset, glowing green on another. Livened up with the citrus calamansi and ornamented with basil — each dish here is a reminder of why humans put herbs in food — they sit beside wobbly milk curd. It’s fresh mozz-adjacent, like suave burrata guts or an unsweetened panna cotta, creamy and lovely. “It’s basically a fancy Caprese salad,” Mei says, deadpan. It is, in the way that many of Lenox Sophia’s dishes are basically a fancy [fill in the blank], and yet something more.

Rhode Island cornmeal pancakes topped with succotash and seafood. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Johnnycakes are the base of the following course. Rhode Island’s cornmeal pancakes are topped with succotash and either seafood (red squares of bluefin, white rings and purple tentacles of squid) or mushrooms. It’s a lead-in to what might be considered the main dish. Omnivores have a choice between Arctic char and lamb shoulder. The former is nicely cooked, the mottled hues of the crisp skin echoed in the glaze of the dish on which it’s served, along with tomato broth, peppers, and tomatillo. The flavors are a bit too quiet, an occasional flaw with the dishes here, which tend to glow rather than pop. I prefer the lamb, with its charred edges and deep flavor, served with eggplant puree and summer squash. For vegetarians, there’s chickpea panisse, a golden rectangle with a dense, smooth interior. Underneath is Spanish romesco sauce, made with roasted red peppers, dried chiles, and pumpkin seeds; on top is a thin slice of zucchini rolled into a pompadour. How many things one small kitchen can do with just a few different vegetables.

The meal ends smashingly with corn semifreddo, a last frozen taste of summer, draped in blueberry sauce and garnished with lemon marigold. As if the dessert weren’t already making me feel nostalgic, Mei and Piecewicz have strewn Corn Pops over the top. They’re the sweetest thing on the dish; the sugar is dialed back, letting the natural sweetness of corn and blueberries shine.

Corn semifreddo, a last frozen taste of summer, draped in blueberry sauce and garnished with lemon marigold. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

That’s Lenox Sophia in September. Things look different in spring, summer, winter. Come October, guests will see the return of the duck press, an impressive silver device with a screw-turn handle on top and a spout protruding from the front. It is used to prepare canard a la rouennaise, duck in blood sauce, a 19th-century French invention that is the piece de resistance of Lenox Sophia’s duck menu. At a dinner early this year, sitting at the counter, I ate duck rillettes made from the wings and a perfect salad of butter lettuce with duck fat vinaigrette and crisped duck bits. Then I watched Mei carve the bird and dismantle the carcass with shears. Into the press went the pieces, and as Mei turned the handle, red juices ran out the spout into a flowered tureen, to be served with the beautifully roasted duck and sides of cauliflower sauteed with duck fat, duck hash with a duck egg, and duck fat milk bread. It was glorious.

At another restaurant, this rare experience might have been presented with ostentation, pretension. Here, it comes with conversation, delight, and a few jokes. This is what Lenox Sophia is like: intimate and personal but not at all precious. It takes food seriously but has a sense of humor. It is fine dining at a human scale. As Mei says later by phone: “It’s like a big dinner party where everyone’s coming over to my house.” Don’t forget to bring the wine.

LENOX SOPHIA

★★★★

87 A St., South Boston. 617-597-2170, www.lenoxsophia.com

Restaurant is wheelchair accessible; bathroom is not fully accessible.

Prices Current five-course prix fixe menu is $99 per person.

Hours Wed-Sat 5-10 p.m.

Noise level Conversation easy.

★★★★★ Extraordinary | ★★★★ Excellent | ★★★ Very good | ★★ Good | ★ Fair | No stars Poor

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.