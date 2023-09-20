These local restaurants are getting national attention

Here are excerpts from the Globe’s story about each place when it opened:

The mention comes after Bon Appetit included two local spots on its Best New Restaurants of 2023 list last week: Moëca in Cambridge and Rubato in Quincy.

The New York Times just released its annual restaurant list , featuring the 50 places in the United States about which writers and editors are most excited. Among the selections is Dorchester’s Comfort Kitchen , which brings together the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora. “Is this dish Indian? Jamaican? Senegalese? At Comfort Kitchen, those questions are the whole point,” writes Priya Krishna.

Comfort Kitchen is light and bright, filled with draperies and nooks. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Comfort Kitchen

The story of Comfort Kitchen, a restaurant and cafe in Dorchester’s Uphams Corner, can be told through a plate of okra.

Comfort Kitchen’s menu brings together the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora, dispersed over time and across borders through the slave trade, commerce, and immigration. “Our whole concept is based on following the history of ingredients through the African diaspora and South Asia, and through the maritime spice trade routes as well,” says chef Kwasi Kwaa, who runs Comfort Kitchen with manager Biplaw Rai. “Okra essentially tells the story of the diaspora.”

The green pods traveled a long way to get here, although their exact route is in dispute. One possibility is that okra originated in Ethiopia, spread throughout Africa, then from Egypt to the Arabian Peninsula, India, and beyond. There are tales of enslaved people weaving the seeds into their hair so they might bring the crop with them to America — perhaps apocryphal, yet indicative of okra’s deep importance.At Comfort Kitchen, the pods are seared until they are lightly charred, resembling shishito peppers but with distinctively slippery interiors. They are served over tart yogurt spiced with garam masala and topped with crisp plantain crumbs. Rai’s mother, Saraswati (a.k.a. “Amma,” or mom, to the restaurant staff, which she is part of), ate something similar as a snack when she was growing up in Nepal. She told Kwaa about it, and he was inspired. The plantains are his addition.

“The interesting thing about this for me is what completes it is the plantain crumb,” says Rai.

“It’s very much a West African thing, but it works so well together,” Kwaa says.

The business partners also traveled a long way to get here, to discover the complementary flavors of their upbringings. Kwaa was born in Ghana and grew up in Somerville. Rai came from Nepal to the United States for college. They met in 2009, working at Hi-Rise bakery in Cambridge.

Chef Kwasi Kwaa (left) and and owner Biplaw Rai. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“We come from two different continents, with different stories of how we got here,” says Rai. But like many immigrants, both found a landing place in the restaurant industry. “It’s a safe space for a lot of immigrants, a lot of immigrants’ first jobs. I don’t think immigrants get credit for our input and journey in it.” This is another story Comfort Kitchen wants to tell.

Entering the restaurant on Columbia Road, you’d never guess the cozy stucco building used to be a comfort station, or public restroom, serving Boston’s streetcar riders.

Now it is light and bright, filled with draperies and nooks. A staffer pulls a curtain that extends from the ceiling around one table to create an instant, atmospheric column of privacy. The open kitchen brings together the worlds of cooking, drinking, and eating. There, beverage director Kyisha Davenport can be seen concocting and serving drinks (both with alcohol and “free spirited”) made with Nepali timur pepper, West African suya spice mix, Middle Eastern sumac, and more. The Chiya Punch features the same spice blend used in the cafe’s chiya, a Nepali tea drink similar to chai. The drinks list is stocked with wine and beer from BIPOC producers.

Inside Comfort Kitchen in Uphams Corner. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

After the okra and its point-counterpoint flavors and textures — smoky, tangy, warm; slick, creamy, crunchy — we eat beef kofteh, spiced meatball skewers with tahini-yogurt dressing and cucumber salad. The dish is warmed by Turkish Urfa chile. A trout preparation, inspired by the Moors, features crisp-skinned fish over smoked eggplant puree with green onion chimichurri, tomato salad, and brown butter. Yassa, the menu explains, “is a single-pot dish originating from the Casamance region of Senegal” that spread throughout West Africa. Here, chicken leg and thigh are stewed with lemon, mustard, and onions, accompanied by starchy, comforting cassava dumplings. For dessert, there is Basque cheesecake with orange blossom caramel sauce.

“We’ve been nomads for three years now,” Kwaa says of Comfort Kitchen’s journey from pop-up to building of its own.

“It feels like homecoming,” Rai says. “It feels like home.”

Comfort Kitchen, 611 Columbia Road, Dorchester, 617-329-6910, www.comfortkitchenbos.com. Cafe Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Restaurant Tue-Sat 5-10 p.m. Reservations required for dinner.

Fish crudo with squid ink chicharron at Moëca in Cambridge. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Moëca

Moëca, which opened at the beginning of August, is the place to spot academics, restaurateurs, magazine editors, and wine professionals seated at adjacent tables, eating oysters with rhubarb and lime granita, barbecued beets with huckleberry, salt cod-stuffed ravioli, and grilled striped bass. Moëca’s out-of-the-gate attraction is that it’s run by the team behind Giulia, the nearby Italian restaurant with a cult following that makes reservations hard to land. The restaurants are just a few storefronts apart on Mass. Ave., in the stretch between Harvard and Porter squares, with Moëca’s entrance around the corner on Shepard Street. (The space was previously Luce, Shepard, and Chez Henri.)

Chef Michael Pagliarini and wife Pam Ralston opened Giulia 10 years ago; he had previously been executive chef at early-century hot spot Via Matta. They followed that with Benedetto, now closed, in the Charles Hotel. Despite all their experience with Italian cuisine — or perhaps because of it — Moëca is not an Italian restaurant. It was time to branch out. Rather than focus on region, the menu homes in on ingredients.

Chef Michael Pagliarini of Moëca. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I’ve known for at least six or seven years that I wanted to do a seafood restaurant,” Pagliarini said in a conversation earlier this year. The restaurant’s curious name is Venetian dialect for a tiny soft-shell crab in season there twice a year: a delicacy. In New England, however, European green crabs are a menace — an invasive species with a population increasing with the ocean’s temperature. For the past few years, scientists, chefs, and fishermen have been working to develop a culinary market for the crabs, which also have delicious roe. Also part of Moëca’s mission: to help build a better food system, creating strong, collaborative relationships with fishermen and farmers.

A space of blues and grays with handsome woodwork and marble-topped tables, the interior offers a peek into the kitchen through a copper-hooded window at the back. The menu eases us in with raw bar: those oysters topped with party-pink granita, tautog with smoked bone broth and shiso, striped bass and stone fruit aguachile with red onion and basil. A fragrant square of sesame focaccia with a crackling golden top arrives beside a bowl of labneh topped with chile crisp and cucumber. Squash blossoms are stuffed with smoked fish then fried, a crisp Italian-Jewish tempura over rich, golden saffron aioli. And the namesake green crabs turn up in a loose, almost latte-like foamy custard with shiitake mushrooms, corn, and coconut. Maine lobster spaghetti comes cloaked in silky roe butter, warmed with fermented chile, and enlivened by a green hedgerow of julienned shiso on top. Pastry chef Renae Connolly is a talent, and ice cream is a particular strong suit. Moëca serves up gorgeous little compositions featuring her gelati: Smoked vanilla mascarpone with spicy caramel popcorn is a pure delight.

Lobster spaghetti at Moëca. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

With the benefit of experience, proximity, shared resources, and a strong team, it isn’t a surprise that Giulia’s sequel is off to a strong start. Also no surprise: Reservations at Moëca are already becoming hard to land.

1 Shepard St., Cambridge, 617-945-0040, www.moecarestaurant.com. Wed-Sat 5:30-9 p.m. Raw bar and small plates $10-$28. Large plates $32-$84. Desserts $9-$15.

Ji cheung fun (rice rolls) with brisket at Rubato in Quincy. Matt Li

Rubato

Rubato is a casual, counter-service cafe serving Hong Kong-style snacks and comfort food in Quincy. Here, chef Laurence Louie, who previously cooked at Oleana and in London, applies his talents to ji cheung fun (rice rolls), sandwiches on baked buttery bolo bao, and other tasty treats.

Louie’s mother, Joyce Chan, ran a bakery called Contempo in this space for more than 20 years. She was also in a well-known area rock band, from which the bakery took its name. Thus Rubato, another music-inspired moniker: The term refers to a fluctuation in tempo. Louie, who grew up working at Contempo, runs the cafe with his wife, Rary Ratsifa. They had planned to open a restaurant in London, but when the pandemic hit came back to Quincy to set up shop instead.

Laurence Louie, flanked by mom Joyce Chan and wife Rary Ratsifa.

Bao, fluffy steamed buns stamped with Rubato’s logo, are filled with cha siu (barbecued pork), custardy egg yolk, brisket, or Sichuan vegetables. Bolo bao, baked buns with crunchy tops, can be ordered plain or with a fat slab of butter. But they’re best in a sandwich, filled with Spam, egg, and Kraft singles for breakfast, or fried chicken and sesame slaw for later in the day. Congee, the comforting rice porridge, comes in several iterations (pork and century egg; styled out with cha siu, dried scallops, fish floss, peanuts, and egg). House-made steamed rice rolls, supple and tender, are available with several toppings, too. Simple might be best: hoisin and creamy sesame sauce, plus scallions, cilantro, and sriracha. Don’t miss snacks like fish balls in curry sauce, spicy cucumbers, or the cruller-like you tiao. And HK French toast satisfies the sweet tooth: homemade bread filled with molten egg custard (or peanut butter or Nutella), doused in condensed milk and sprinkled with cookie crumbs.

Accompany it with house-made soy milk, served warm or cold, with or without sugar. There’s also coffee or Hong Kong milk tea, fragrant and sweet. If you’re indecisive, try the yuen yeung — tea and coffee, mixed together. Open from early morning to late afternoon, Rubato feels like a real Hong Kong cafe, serving delicious snacks at reasonable prices ($2-$11 per item).

412 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-481-2049, www.rubato-food.com

Fried chicken bolo at Rubato in Quincy. Matt Li





Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.