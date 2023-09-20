3-alarm fire in East Boston displaces more than 30 people

A three-alarm fire at a triple-decker home in East Boston has displaced 24 adults and nine children, officials said.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said all crews were fighting a fire at a house on Saratoga Street. The fire spread to another triple decker, officials said.
At 7:42 a.m., fire officials said they were still battling hotspots in the back of the house.
The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents, officials said.
“Our volunteers are currently working with city emergency management and the landlord, discussing future steps,” the American Red Cross of Massachusetts posted on Facebook.
