3-alarm fire in East Boston displaces more than 30 people

A three-alarm fire at a triple-decker home in East Boston has displaced 24 adults and nine children, officials said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said all crews were fighting a fire at a house on Saratoga Street. The fire spread to another triple decker, officials said.

At 7:42 a.m., fire officials said they were still battling hotspots in the back of the house.