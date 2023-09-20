Adult brother charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Mattapan

Hendrick was previously arraigned in July on illegal firearms charges in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court related to the death of the Savion Ellis, police said.

Walter L. Hendrick, 22, is due to be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, Boston police said in a statement.

The adult brother of a 12-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan in July was arrested Wednesday on charges of manslaughter, witness intimidation and firearms offenses, law enforcement officials said.

Hendrick pleaded not guilty then to charges of improperly storing a firearm so that a child under 18 could access it, and unlawful possession of both a firearm and ammunition, the Globe reported.

A defense attorney confirmed at that time that Ellis is a younger brother of Hendrick, the Globe reported.

On July 13, Ellis suffered a gunshot wound at a home at 35 Fessenden St., where police responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot, Boston said in a statement.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police located a semiautomatic handgun in the home, and Hendrick allegedly admitted to police that it was his gun and that he had stored it in a black fanny pack. Hendrick was not licensed to own a firearm, and there was no information released on why he had the gun, the Globe reported.

As part of its ongoing investigation, warrants were issued out of Suffolk Superior Court charging Hendrick with manslaughter, witness intimidation, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to Boston police.

Hendrick was arrested at 1165 Blue Hill Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by members of the department’s fugitive, the statement said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman, confirmed these are new charges filed against Hendrick.

He declined further comment.

A request for comment from the Suffolk district attorney’s office was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

The shooting is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.