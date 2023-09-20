Beverly man charged with hate crimes in connection to anti-LGBTQ graffiti in Salem, police say

Rajab is charged with hate crimes “as the vandalism had been determined to be motivated by bias,” the Salem Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Mohammed Saeed Rajab, 25, was identified as a suspect after an investigation into graffiti found Sept. 13 on the rainbow-colored doors at Tabernacle Congregational Church and other “Pride-themed” displays nearby.

A Beverly man has been arrested in connection to multiple incidents of “anti-LGBTQIA+ graffiti and vandalism” in Salem last week , police said.

Rajab is also facing multiple vandalism-related charges, including destruction of a place of worship, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Rajab had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Advertisement

Salem Police said the church doors were vandalized around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 with graffiti that read, “Cancel LGBTQ 2024.”

Several “Pride-themed” crosswalks in the city were also vandalized with paint, and a Pride flag at Lappin Park was torn down. A Pride flag at the Northeast Animal Shelter on Highland Avenue was also defaced with graffiti, police said.

The vandalism drew a swift rebuke from city officials.

“This act of vandalism is contrary to who we are and to our city’s values,” Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said last week. “I strongly condemn this act of hate and stand firmly with those members of our community who identify as LGBTQIA+.”

The church has said that the doors will be repainted and “this hateful act will not deter us from proclaiming God’s love to all people.”

Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller praised the work of investigators.

“We have made this investigation our highest priority,” Miller said in a statement. “I realize that this arrest does not erase the harm caused by Mr. Rajab, but I hope that it shows the commitment that the Salem Police Department has to our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues in the LGBTQ community.”

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.