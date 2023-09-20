Rain is on the way to New England (again) this weekend and could come in the form of a subtropical storm, forecasters say

A low-pressure system that’s expected to gain “tropical characteristics” as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean will intensify over the Carolinas on Friday and head up the coast to New England on Saturday, said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

A storm system is expected to make its way to the region at the end of the week, this time in what could be a subtropical storm that’s expected to drench Southern New England on Saturday, forecasters said.

In a fitting farewell to a summer that ranked as the second rainiest on record in Boston , a soggy weekend is in store for Massachusetts.

“We’re likely looking at a wash out for most of Southern New England on Saturday,” Pederson said. There’s some uncertainty in the forecast as of Wednesday, Pederson said, but the system could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the region on Saturday afternoon. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are expected to see the most rain, Pederson said.

There may be some lingering showers on Sunday, when there’s about a 30 percent chance of rain, Pederson added.

Flooding is the main concern as a result of the storm, Pederson said, though Boston could also see wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour with even stronger gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour over the waters.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye for flooding with all the rain we’ve gotten this summer already in the last couple of weeks,” Pederson said. “This system is showing signs it could drop more rain.”

The forecast is expected to become clearer in the next couple of days as the system gets closer, forecasters said.

The rainy weekend will cap a summer of wild weather in the region that put millions of people under weather warnings and brought multiple tornadoes, the threat of a hurricane, and more than 20 inches of rain in Boston.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.