Cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta helps most but not all with the deadly genetic disease

The cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta helps roughly 90 percent of people who have the deadly genetic disease. The drug enables patients to live a healthy life, start families, and think of a future. But for those left in the 10 percent, for whom Trikafta does not work, the daily struggles of living with a chronic, terminal illness continue. “Waiting for Hope, Fighting for Tomorrow” explores the lives of people at opposite ends of the spectrum: those who are benefiting from the drug, including young children who will escape much of the damage that CF causes, and those still waiting for their “miracle drug.”