Following layoffs, Boston University announces ‘inquiry’ into Ibram Kendi’s Antiracist Center

The complaints, a BU spokesperson said, “focused on the center’s culture and its grant management practices.” The inquiry announced Wednesday represents a broadening of a previous “examination” of the center’s “grant management practices,” according to the spokesperson.

The assessment comes less than a week after Kendi, a celebrity author, scholar of race, and antiracism advocate, laid off more than half the center’s staff.

Boston University announced on Wednesday it would conduct an “inquiry” into Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research after complaints emerged about the center’s culture and financial management.

BU’s announcement came hours after the Globe sent the university extensive questions about the center’s operations.

The spokesperson, Rachel Lapal Cavallario, said that Kendi “takes strong exception to the allegations made in recent complaints and media reports.”

“We look forward to working with him as we conduct our assessment,” she added.

In interviews with the Globe this week, current and former employees described a dysfunctional work environment that made it difficult to achieve the center’s lofty goals.

The organization “was just being mismanaged on a really fundamental level,” said Phillipe Copeland, a professor in BU’s School of Social Work who also worked for the center as assistant director of narrative.

The center is home to The Emancipator, a racial justice media platform started in 2021 as a collaboration with The Boston Globe’s opinion staff. Operations moved to BU in March.

“Boston University and Dr. Kendi believe strongly in the center’s mission,” Lapal Cavallario said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

