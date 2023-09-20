Former Stoneham police officer pleads guilty to fraud

A former detective sergeant for the Stoneham Police Department pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding three landlords, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Robert Kennedy, 54, of Stoneham, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to two counts of wire fraud in connection with a pattern of providing misleading information in rental applications, and then intentionally withholding rent payments, the office said in a statement.

Kennedy then took advantage of slow eviction processes in order to live rent-free, despite making $141,000 - $187,000 a year from the Stoneham Police Department, the statement said.