The future of news is entrepreneurial and expansive, industry leaders say at Globe Summit

The discussion, titled “Convening Boston’s Leading Women in Media,” featured Lynne Montesanto, publisher of Boston Magazine; Margaret Low, chief executive of WBUR; Susan Goldberg, chief executive of GBH; and Linda Henry, chief executive of Boston Globe Media.

In 2023 and beyond, the old divisions between print and broadcast media are irrelevant, and success goes to whoever finds the right way to reach the largest audience, the chief executives of Boston Globe Media, WBUR, and GBH and the publisher of Boston Magazine said Wednesday at the Globe Summit.

The future of news will be about expanding beyond a single platform, audience, or approach to engage the public and meet its needs in new ways — and about convincing more people to pay for content, according to the leaders of some of Boston’s biggest media organizations.

Low said producing news in the digital age is “daunting,” with disruptions to longstanding business practices and a lack of public consensus about basic facts and truths. While expanding into new areas, she said, it’s important to continue serving the needs of “deeply loyal” core audiences who have listened to and financially supported WBUR for years.

“They give because they believe in us, and that’s in some ways unique to public radio,” Low said. “They don’t have to, but they do.”

Henry said the Globe has weathered the industry’s changes by being adaptable.

“We’ve gotten to this place where we . . . just keep investing and finding new and better ways to serve our readers,” she said. “To do that, we have to meet them in the platforms where they are. We have a television show, we have podcasts, we have newsletters.”

With new bureaus in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the Globe is becoming a “super-regional” newspaper, she said.

“We are not interested in becoming a national, but as there’s been a decline in smaller regional places, we’re trying to fill that gap,” Henry said.

The industry leaders spoke on a morning panel at the Globe Summit, which brings together influential figures across many fields for three days to consider some of the greatest challenges facing society. This year’s summit, with the theme “Today’s Innovators, Tomorrow’s Leaders,” continues through Thursday at WBUR CitySpace and livestreams at globesummit2023.splashthat.com.

Wednesday’s panelists discussed the rarity of finding so many of a city’s top local newsrooms led by women, and the benefits of women’s leadership.

“I think there’s a recognition that women actually read differently than men,” Low said. “So there’s an attraction, I think, to bringing women in, because they both have the business sophistication, the editorial sophistication, and sort of the head and heart of what it means to run an organization and to think deeply about culture and people.”

The industry leaders said there is a particular audience for news and information in Boston, one that is educated, loyal, and has a long memory.

“People have a real passion for Boston Magazine,” Montesanto said. “Whether they got it in their home when they were younger or their families won a ‘Best of Boston’ award. There’s no city like Boston in terms of making that known that they won that award. . . . On Charles Street, there’s an antique store that has the plaque from 1997 — it’s an antique!”

Goldberg said technological disruptions of the 21st century have brought not only new challenges, but also benefits.

“There’s . . . enormous opportunity to reach larger and more diverse audiences than we have ever been able to reach,” Goldberg said. “When I ran a newspaper, when I ran a big magazine, those were great experiences . . . but I could only reach the people who literally had it in their hands. Now, we can reach people everywhere.”





