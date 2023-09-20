Woman airlifted after falling while hiking Mount Monadnock

In a dramatic rescue, a Barre woman was airlifted off Mount Monadnock after she fell and suffered a severe head injury while descending from the summit Tuesday, officials said.

Cynthia Bissell, 65, was hiking down the White Dot Trail when she fell, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. At 1:52 p.m., conservation officers and others in the area responded to a call for help from her hiking partner.

The severity of her injuries led the Mountain Patrol Ranger, an EMT, to request a medical helicopter. With the help of passing hikers, Bissell was carried to a nearby landing zone.