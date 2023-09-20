Man charged with assaulting two customers at Dunkin’ in Worcester after they refused to give him money, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two customers at a Dunkin’ in Worcester, leaving one with a broken nose, police said.

Manuel Santiago was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60 and giving a false name to police, police said.

A 72-year-old man was sitting with friends at the coffee shop on Park Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. when Santiago approached them and asked for money, police said.