Man charged with assaulting two customers at Dunkin’ in Worcester after they refused to give him money, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two customers at a Dunkin’ in Worcester, leaving one with a broken nose, police said.
Manuel Santiago was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60 and giving a false name to police, police said.
A 72-year-old man was sitting with friends at the coffee shop on Park Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. when Santiago approached them and asked for money, police said.
They declined and Santiago left the store upset, police said. Six minutes later, he returned wearing a black ski mask and allegedly hit the man in the face several times. When another man, also 72, tried to intervene, Santiago allegedly hit him in the face as well, police said.
One of the men was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a broken nose, officials said.
Santiago was identified by surveillance footage, police said. While at the coffee shop, officers received reports of a man harassing customers at the Dollar Tree. Officers found Santiago there and arrested him, police said.
While being booked, Santiago gave officers a fake name, police said.
