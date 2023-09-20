‘Medical issue’ may have contributed to Patriots fan’s death, district attorney says

The medical examiner concluded, however, that the blows delivered by a man wearing a Dolphins jersey and Mooney’s subsequent collapse into a row of seats during the fight did not cause fatal injuries, Morrissey said.

In a statement, Morrissey said an autopsy on Dale Mooney, 53, identified a “medical issue” as a potential contributor to his death , but the precise cause will require further testing by the state medical examiner’s office.

The New England Patriots fan who died after a fight with a Miami Dolphins fan Gillette Stadium Sunday night may not have died from “traumatic injury,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Wednesday.

“Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium,” he said. “Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing.”

No charges have been filed in Mooney’s death. The criminal investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Morrissey’s office is continuing.

“Our investigation remains open and ongoing. Any eyewitness who has not already been interviewed by police, or anyone in possession of original video of the incident, is asked to contact” detectives, Morrissey said.

Mooney, a married father of two from Newmarket, N.H., had verbally sparred with a Dolphin fan throughout the first three quarters of the game, according to witnesses. During the fourth quarter, Mooney moved from his seat in Section 310 and directly confronted the Dolphins fan in Section 311, according to Joey Kilmartin, a witness.

The verbal exchanges turned violent, and as people tried to separate the two men, the Dolphins fan was captured on cellphone video delivering at least one blow in Mooney’s direction. The Dolphins fan was later escorted out of the stadium by security, according to witnesses.

Mooney collapsed to the ground and emergency responders provided first aid inside the stadium, at one point using a defibrillator, witnesses said. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe site created by a relative described Mooney as a “loving soul.”

“Dale Mooney was a loving soul who cared so much for those he loved, especially his wife Lisa which he was married to for 20+ years. Dale was a proud father to Aaron and Brandon, constantly laughing and creating moments with them throughout their lives,” the relative wrote.

The site had raised $12,373 as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday toward a goal of $15,000 to assist the family.

“His legacy lives on through Lisa, Brandon, and Aaron, thank you for caring about such a loving family,” the relative wrote.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.