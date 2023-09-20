Rare painting bought for $4 at N.H. thrift store sells for $150,000 at auction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A rare painting reportedly hung for years on a woman’s bedroom wall and sat in storage in her closet before she realized just how good of a deal she had scored on the piece.

The woman paid $4 for the painting at a Savers thrift store here in August 2017 without recognizing that it was an N.C. Wyeth original, according to the Bonhams Skinner auction house in Marlborough, Mass.

The painting sold for $150,000 on Tuesday. Including the premium, the total price was $191,000, according to the auction house. A spokesperson declined to identify the buyer or disclose the number of bidders. The seller has asked to remain anonymous as well.