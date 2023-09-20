September brings first hints of fall weather, possibly more flooding

An area of low pressure will be moving northward along the coastline bringing more rain, humidity, and even some thunderstorms. It is still unclear just how far north this rain will come and how long it will last. There’s even a chance, according to a couple of models, that the bulk of the rainfall will stay south of the Mass Pike.

September showed up in all her glory today with beautiful weather that will continue for a couple more days. We can expect comfortably cool nights and mild afternoons Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of seasonably warm weather left in the tank. High pressure is the key to the forecast as we head into the weekend.

A mild September day with sunshine can be expected Thursday.

We’ve had so much rain over the past few months that another heavy rainstorm could produce some flooding Saturday night into Sunday, but it’s too early to say for sure.

How far north low pressure comes this weekend will determine just how much rain we receive. (TropicalTidbits)

I wrote about the coming foliage season a couple of weeks ago and one of the things I mentioned was the impact of continuous wet weather on foliage. We have had so much rain that a lot of leaves are turning brown and falling off. This doesn’t mean that the foliage season isn’t going to occur, it’s just that some seasons are better than others. No season is void of color, however.

Whatever rain does fall over the weekend will improve weather early next week with seasonably cool temperatures. The autumnal equinox arrives this weekend marking the point at which the southern hemisphere enters spring heading towards summer, and we, of course, are entering astronomical fall headed towards winter. The light loss this time of the year is as great as it is at any other time and will slow down in the coming months.