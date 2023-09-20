Podcast: The future of Providence, according to Mayor Brett Smiley

On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Smiley discusses his landmark agreement with the city’s four private colleges, the fallout from PVDFest, and when he thinks it will be time for the state to return the city’s public school district to local control.

PROVIDENCE — It has been a busy — and occasionally stormy — summer for Mayor Brett Smiley.

Plus, Smiley discusses his ideas for tackling the flooding that has plagued Providence in recent weeks, what’s next for the Cranston Street Armory, and his own political future.

