Toddler struck and killed by tow truck in Maine

The girl, who was 21-months-old, was not immediately identified.

A toddler was killed Wednesday in rural Maine after she wandered into a roadway and was struck by a tow truck, according to Maine State Police.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to Windsor Road in Chelsea for a report of a child struck, State Police said in a statement.

The girl was playing outside a residence when she wandered into the roadway and laid down, State Police said.

Troopers determined that a 62-year-old male driver from Chelsea had been traveling northbound in his 2007 GMC flatbed tow truck when he struck the child, according to the statement.

The driver did not realize that it was a child laying in the road until the vehicle had struck her. Troopers and witnesses performed CPR until Chelsea Fire and Gardiner Rescue arrived on the scene, according to state police.

The child was transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.