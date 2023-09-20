Two people taken to hospital after multiple swimmers rescued from rip current in Salisbury, fire chief says

By the time first-responders arrived, all but one of the swimmers had been removed from the water “through the heroic actions of bystanders,” Carrigan said. One of those bystanders was taken to the hospital due to difficulty breathing, likely from the physical exertion of assisting in the rescue, he said.

Salisbury police and firefighters were called to the area of 274 North End Boulevard for a report of four swimmers who had become caught in a rip current and were in distress, Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said in a statement.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a rip current with multiple other swimmers in Salisbury on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisement

One man was still caught in the current, up to 75 yards off shore, and “appeared to be unresponsive,” Carrigan said.

Police and firefighters went into the water and brought the man back to shore “within a few minutes,” he said. They then began performing “advanced life support medical care” before the man was taken to a local hospital, Carrigan said. No further information on his condition was immediately available.

Carrigan praised the bystanders who rescued the other swimmers, none of whom needed medical attention, he said.

“Without their help the outcome of this incident could have been much worse,” he said.

He warned swimmers to beware of rip currents, especially in areas with no lifeguards, and urged anyone who sees someone struggling in a rip current to call 911.

“Swimmers should remain calm and swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the rip current,” Carrigan said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.