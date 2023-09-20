‘Unacceptable, unacceptable:’ Healey frustrated by subway near misses, vows to work to put T safety on track.

“Any incident like that is unacceptable,” Healey said after an event Wednesday. “Nobody is more frustrated than me whenever I hear of an instance like that. But know that we are on it and [MBTA general manager Phillip Eng] has been empowered to do everything that he needs to do.”

On Monday, track workers on the Red Line reported that a train blew through their work zone despite the flagger’s warning. The incident came after at least three other similar near-misses on the T’s subway system since early August and increased scrutiny from federal regulators last week.

Governor Maura Healey said Wednesday she is frustrated by the most recent report of an MBTA train narrowly avoiding track workers and vowed to get to the bottom of the latest spate of near-misses involving employees on the subway.

In an order issued last Thursday, the Federal Transit Administration cited what it called four near-misses on T subway tracks between Aug. 10 and Sept. 6, and warned “a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of serious injury or death of a worker.” The FTA instructed the T to retrain dispatchers and supervisors in its Operations Control Center and imposed restrictions on how the T can do track work while trains are running until it proves it can do so without endangering workers, among other interventions.

Then on Monday morning, just five days after that order, a two-person crew was inspecting northbound tracks between Harvard and Porter stations, when the flagger reportedly signaled the operator of a Red Line train to stop, but the driver did not, according to T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

The train, which had just left Harvard Station, was reportedly traveling at about 25 miles per hour when it passed the two workers, who moved out of the path of the oncoming train, according to a report about the incident obtained by the Globe.

No one was injured and the Red Line operator has been taken out of service while investigators look into what happened, Pesaturo said.

While speaking with the T’s safety department about the incident on Monday, the two-person crew reported another close call in the same area and involving the same Red Line operator on Sept. 11, a report obtained by the Globe said.

The newly reported incidents are at least the ninth and 10th reported near-misses involving T subway workers this year. The FTA disclosed five similar near-miss incidents on the T’s tracks in March and April and ordered the agency to bolster workplace procedures for operators, flaggers, track workers, and dispatchers at the time.

The MBTA’s changes to training and procedures since the FTA’s warning in April don’t appear to be improving safety for workers. Asked why mishaps keep happening, the governor said change doesn’t happen overnight.

“Things take time,” Healey said Wednesday. “We inherited a situation where we were down . . . several hundred in terms of workforce . . . We will work day in and day to make sure that we are getting the resources in place to address these issues — longstanding issues, unacceptable, unacceptable, but longstanding — and we’re working every day to rectify that.”

