Economic gloom adds urgency to auto workers’ strike demands and imperils Biden

So it felt “weird,” she said, when last week she walked off her job building the back side and the swing gate of the Ranger Raptor, an enormous pickup truck that starts at $56,960 , as part of the United Auto Workers’ strike targeting one plant owned by each of the Big Three automakers. But for Franco, who was picketing outside her workplace earlier this week, it also felt utterly necessary.

Her mother works for Stellantis, the Netherlands-based company that owns Chrysler. Her stepfather works for Ford, the same company she joined seven years ago and the place where she met her husband, Jamel.

WAYNE, Mich. — For much of her life, work at the car plant is everything Sierra Franco, 33, has known.

“It sucks working for a company and you don’t make enough money to buy the cars you build,” she said. “The economy is just kind of messed up right now.”

The demands from the workers on strike, which is also taking place at a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a General Motors Plant in Wentzville, Mo., include higher pay as companies’ profits and executive compensation skyrocket, and a restoration of the cost-of-living adjustments unions gave up when the industry faced near-collapse after the 2008 financial crisis.

But interviews with a dozen workers on the picket line in Wayne revealed another key element undergirding the strike: deep frustration with an economy still reeling from inflation and yawning inequality.

“Everything’s going up, everything I pay for, everything at the store,” said Sherry Poole, 57, a quality inspector who works on the Ford F-150 at a plant in Dearborn, Mich., and who had shown up in Wayne to support her striking colleagues. “This is the time we need it.”

That makes the strike, which union leaders say will expand to more plants on Friday if they do not feel sufficient progress is made in negotiations, the newest avatar of the persistent economic anxiety that has percolated throughout the country, clouding voters’ views of the well-being of the nation and threatening President Biden’s prospects of reelection.

“Our pay has risen a mere 6 percent over the last four years. Due to inflation, an auto worker today is making less in real wages than we were 20 years ago,” said Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers, in a video shared by the union on Monday night. “We’re taking a stand against inequality.”

The UAW’s demands include pay raises of about 40 percent over four years, an end to a tiered-wage system that pays new hires significantly less than veterans for the same work, and new worker protections as the companies transition to the production of electric vehicles.

Biden has long presented himself as a champion of organized labor, and he has directed two top administration officials, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and adviser Gene Sperling, to help with the negotiations — although they are not currently doing so from Detroit.

On Wednesday, Biden wore a red tie in solidarity with the striking workers and expressed support for the unions. Politico reported that White House officials are considering sending a top aide to the picket line; The Washington Post reported that the options being weighed include a picket line visit from the president.

“Let me be clear, whether it’s the auto workers or any other union worker, record corporation profits should mean record contracts for union workers,” Biden said, repeating a slogan directly from the picket lines at a labor-related event at the United Nations in New York.

However his statements of support have not exactly spurred a warm embrace from union leadership.

“Who the president is now, who the former president was, or the president before them isn’t going to win this fight,” Fain said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He has pointedly declined to endorse Biden for reelection, saying then that he expects “action, not words,” if the president wants to earn an endorsement.

But more concerning to Biden than the back-and-forth over his administration’s role in the negotiations might just be the economic malaise revealed along the picket line.

“I had more money in my pocket when Trump was president,” said Franco, who voted for Biden in 2020 but said that, in 2024, it’s “probably a no.”

Negative views of the economy are common far beyond the picket lines. A CNN poll taken last month found that 51 percent of voters think the economy “is still in a downturn or getting worse.” That’s despite a string of positive economic indictors, like steady hiring and easing inflation. Another poll last month by Quinnipiac found that 71 percent of voters had negative views on the economy even though 60 percent felt positive about their own financial situations.

And Biden has struggled to earn credit for the economic improvements that have unfolded because of legislation he signed, such as the building of new factories in the Midwest.

“President Biden, from Day 1, has shown us that he’s committed to rebuilding the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” said Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, a Democrat and a staunch ally of the president. “I think it’s important to remind people that we’ve seen a historic manufacturing boom that is spurring massive job growth.”

Former president Donald Trump is eager take advantage of the dark economic mood and cast himself as a champion of economically downtrodden Americans, even though his promises to revive American auto manufacturing during his presidency did not materialize. He plans to visit striking workers on Sept. 27, the day of the next Republican presidential debate — a visit that Fain was quick to condemn.

“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” he said in a Tuesday statement.

But on the picket line, there was plenty of nostalgia for the lower inflation of the Trump presidency — something a president has no control over — and some support for the man himself.

“Biden’s not supporting us,” said Mike Newman, 40, who works on the tailgate line for the Ford Ranger, and was marching in a circle in front of one of the plant’s entrances on Monday. “They want to claim the union vote and then when the union’s in need, they don’t want to step up and do something.”

Newman is a fourth-generation auto worker, he said, and the work sustained his family for decades. But these days, he said, he can barely afford a Ford.

“They’ve always had a good lifestyle and this [expletive] — $16 an hour — you can’t make a living off that,” Newman said, referring to the low salary some part-time auto workers are paid.

Nearby, Ricky Bobby Wosek, 41, was marching in a black and burgundy Local 900 jersey, carrying a protest sign reading “UAW ON STRIKE” affixed to a hockey stick.

A defenseman on his union’s hockey team, he had taken a job here putting half-shafts into gleaming new pickup trucks a few years ago, seeking to steady himself economically after the COVID pandemic. But he has found that stability just beyond his reach.

“I’m single and I don’t have any children. I can’t support myself,” Wosek said. “The only thing I ask for is just make a livable wage, be able to afford a place to live.”

Matt Wegener, 48, is a skilled trade millwright who keeps the plant running by maintaining machinery. He wants to see a significant wage increase to help workers catch up with what they lost to the concessions of 2008, as well as inflation.

“Our wages in comparison to inflation is nothing,” Wegener said. “It’s time for the middle class to start fighting back and saying, ‘You know what, we’re the ones doing all the hard work. We’re the ones putting on the sweat, and getting dirty at the end of the day, while everyone else just sits up there in the little penthouse and collects the profit from it all.’”

Wegener supports Biden, although he is disappointed that the administration’s investments in electric vehicles did not come with better union protections.

He is hoping, he says, the labor action here will improve the economy for all workers.

“I’m not out looking to go on big vacations and on a big boat and I don’t have a bunch of brand new cars,” Wegener said. “I’m trying to help my kids get through life, that’s all I’m trying to do.”

