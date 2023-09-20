A federal government shutdown looks more and more likely: What to know

Both factions largely agree that federal spending should be reduced. But at least a dozen hard-right lawmakers have stymied efforts to pass a 30-day funding bill, angry over what they say is a lack of information on top-line budget numbers and assurances that the Senate will adhere to their fiscal demands, The Washington Post reported.

The possibility of a government shutdown is looming large, after Republican leadership scrapped a procedural vote on a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running through October. Intraparty feuding between moderates and the hard-right lies at the heart of the GOP’s inability to reach a compromise and highlights the challenge before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The temporary stopgap bill proposed Sunday would have triggered a 1 percent cut to current fiscal levels but kept the government funded until Oct. 31. Even if the measure had made it out of the House, it was expected to be rejected in the Senate.

What is a government shutdown?

The government is funded through 12 annual appropriations bills, each of which funds a different part of the federal government. In recent years, some or all of these 12 bills have been rolled into a single "omnibus" package and approved together.

McCarthy had promised conservatives that, in return for their support for his bid to become speaker, the House would handle each bill on its own. Any part of the government funded by appropriations bills that haven't passed and been signed into law by the Sept. 30 deadline could shut down. A partial shutdown happens when only some of these bills are enacted, but not all.

During a government shutdown - when none of the 12 annual appropriations bills are enacted - no new money flows into government coffers, meaning hundreds of thousands of federal workers don't receive a timely paycheck, facilities such as national parks are closed and food stamp payments go unfulfilled.

But unlike a government default, U.S. bond payments aren't at risk.

When is the government shutdown deadline?

Congress has until Sept. 30, when the federal fiscal year ends, to reach an agreement on next year's budget and prevent a shutdown. The 2024 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

What are the main disagreements?

The core issue is how much money the government should spend next year. Some hard-right Republicans support lowering the top-line budget to about $1.4 trillion, which is below the $1.6 trillion agreed upon by McCarthy and President Biden earlier this year. But some moderates have said they have no incentive to cut spending further.

Democrats have ridiculed the idea they should vote for a lower spending number than what McCarthy and Biden agreed to in May. Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said the GOP appeared to be trying to force Democrats to make concessions on other matters in exchange for sticking to the original spending agreement.

"Republicans reneged on the deal so they could defund, damage, or destroy vital programs and investments," Rep. Brendan F. Boyle (Pa.), the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, said in a statement. "MAGA extremism has put us on the path toward a shutdown."

The House Republicans' push for lower spending has led them to seek cuts to the IRS, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, among other federal agencies. Democrats have also sharply criticized the proposed cuts to the education budget, which Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said would lead to 22,000 fewer teachers.

The proposed stopgap bill from Sunday did not include Biden's request for Congress to approve a $20.6 billion aid package for Ukraine and billions more in disaster relief. Democratic and Republican Senate leaders have said they would tack money for those matters onto any short-term funding bill, The Post reported.

What are Republicans proposing to avert a potential shutdown?

Some GOP lawmakers are considering getting behind a shell bill that could serve as the vehicle that allows moderates to supersede McCarthy's control of the House floor and force a vote to keep the government open, three people familiar with the plan told The Post. While the details remain unknown, it is likely to include a short-term funding plan to prevent a shutdown that could garner enough support from House Democrats and the Senate.

Another deal could be struck between the Republican Governance Group and the New Democrat Coalition in the House, lawmakers familiar with the matter said, though a compromise with Democrats would be a last-case scenario for Republicans.

Who would be affected by a government shutdown?

Government shutdowns affect most federal workers. Hundreds of thousands of them could be sent home unpaid while the government is shut down, while federal employees whose work is deemed "essential" - such as those whose jobs concern public safety - are expected to continue to work unpaid. (Once the shutdown ends, workers are typically compensated in full for their missed paychecks.)

Other impacts can include recipients missing food stamp payments and disruptions to environmental and food inspections. If it continues long enough, a shutdown could also affect the broader economy.

When was the last government shutdown?

The most recent government shutdown started in December 2018 during a dispute between President Donald Trump and House Democrats over the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. It lasted 34 days, which made it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The shutdown ended when delays hit major East Coast airports as unpaid air traffic controllers did not report to work.