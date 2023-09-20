Senate moves to confirm stalled military promotions

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, announced Wednesday that he would use a procedural maneuver to tee up votes on the nominations of General Charles ‘’C.Q.’’ Brown Jr. to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Randy George to become chief of staff of the Army, and General Eric Smith to become the next commandant of the Marine Corps.

The Senate is moving ahead with votes on three senior-level military officers whose promotions have long been stalled because of opposition by Senator Tommy Tuberville, the Alabama Republican who has for months protested an abortion policy at the Pentagon.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly, 89-8, to advance the nomination of Brown on Wednesday afternoon and planned a final vote on his confirmation, which is now widely expected, Wednesday night. Votes on the other two nominees were expected to follow as early as Wednesday night.

Speaking earlier on the Senate floor, Schumer said he would request unanimous consent to hold initial votes on the three key Pentagon nominations later Wednesday. If Tuberville or another senator objected, Schumer threatened to keep lawmakers in the Senate over the weekend while he proceeded to force votes under the chamber’s cloture rules.

Tuberville did not object to the votes. Moments after the Senate advanced Brown’s nomination, the freshman senator vowed to continue holding the other military nominations if the Pentagon does not change its abortion policy.

For months, Tuberville had delayed votes on these and about 300 other nominations over objections to a Defense Department policy that assists service members and their dependents with travel to get an abortion when they are stationed in a place where that service is not readily available. The policy was established by the Biden administration after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

In defiant floor remarks Wednesday afternoon after the vote to advance Brown’s nomination, Tuberville did not directly address Schumer’s criticism that he declined an opportunity to hold a floor vote to reverse the Pentagon abortion policy.

Schumer said earlier that Tuberville declined the opportunity because he knows he won’t get a majority to vote with him — choosing instead to hold the confirmations of hundreds of senior military officers hostage to force the Pentagon into doing his bidding.

Instead, in his floor remarks, Tuberville vowed to continue his hold and blamed the months-long delay on Democrats, arguing that Schumer ‘’could have confirmed these nominees a long, long time ago’' if he had agreed to approve each nomination individually.

‘’We could have been confirming one or two a week for the last 200 days,’’ Tuberville said, alleging that Democrats simply did not want to work. ‘’Senators are perfectly capable of voting. Voting is our job.’’

Shortly thereafter, however, Tuberville seemed to contradict his purported desire to see nominees confirmed one at a time.

‘’If the Pentagon lifts the policy, then I will lift the hold. It’s as easy as that,’’ he said.

WASHINGTON POST

McCarthy puts off spending votes

WASHINGTON — House Republicans remained paralyzed on Wednesday as deep internal divisions left Speaker Kevin McCarthy with no immediate way to advance needed spending legislation, significantly increasing the chances of a government shutdown in 10 days.

Despite plans to move toward considering a stopgap funding measure that would keep federal agencies open through October, that effort was put on hold after a handful of hard-line Republicans on Tuesday blocked a separate Pentagon spending bill, dealing McCarthy an embarrassing defeat.

The interim spending measure that emerged from negotiations last weekend faces even greater opposition from Republicans than the military bill, and McCarthy and his allies decided to hold off rather than suffer a second consecutive setback on the floor, where they hold an exceedingly slim majority.

McCarthy said he could not yet commit to trying again Thursday as he and his lieutenants tried to regroup in search of a way out of the deepening impasse, with some Republicans seemingly dug in against any compromise. But the speaker said he was not ready to give up and seek help from Democrats, an option likely to set off an immediate effort by right-wing lawmakers to remove him from the speakership.

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden to announce office of gun violence prevention

WASHINGTON — President Biden is creating the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The office will coordinate efforts across the federal government and offer help and guidance to states struggling with increasing gun violence, while taking the lead on implementation of the bipartisan gun legislation signed into law last year. Biden tentatively plans to announce the new effort with an event Friday at the White House, said the people, who had direct knowledge of the plans and who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The office fulfills a key demand of gun safety activists who banded together as a coalition to endorse Biden for president in 2024 and is an effort by the White House to keep the issue front and center as the president pushes for a ban on so-called assault weapons and urges Congress to act.

“The creation of an Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the White House will mark a turning point in how our federal government responds to an epidemic that plagues every state and every community in America,” said Kris Brown, president of the gun safety group Brady, which has advocated for the office since 2020.

“Tackling this epidemic will take a whole-of-government approach, and this new office would ensure the executive branch is focused and coordinated on proven solutions that will save lives.”

Greg Jackson, the executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, and Everytown for Gun Safety’s Rob Wilcox are expected to hold roles in the newly created office, which White House staff secretary Stef Feldman will oversee, the people said. The White House’s plans were first reported by The Washington Post.

“There are few people who care more about the work of gun violence prevention than President Biden,” said Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, who has drafted legislation with Representative Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, that would create such an office. “Establishing a White House office dedicated to this fight will save thousands of lives and strengthen the federal government’s implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”

Firearms are the No. 1 killer of children in the United States, and so far this year 220 children younger than 11 have died by guns and 1,049 between the ages of 12 and 17 have died. As of 2020, the firearm mortality rate in the United States for those under age 19 is 5.6 per 100,000. The next comparable is Canada, with 0.08 deaths per 100,000.

ASSOCIATED PRESS