Sufjan Stevens is relearning to walk after Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, hospitalized

LOS ANGELES — Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, representatives confirmed to The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Steven shared the news on his Tumblr page. In the post, he explained that he has been hospitalized, which is why he has been unable to participate in the promotion for his forthcoming album, “Javelin,” and his first since 2020′s “The Ascension.” “Javelin” will be released on Oct. 6.

“Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests — MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.,” he wrote, neurologists finally diagnosed with him Guillain-Barre Syndrome.