Trump visits Iowa, aiming to halt rivals by stepping up appearances

The increased pace of Trump’s Iowa trips, along with a six-figure advertising purchase by his main super PAC, suggest a stronger push by his campaign and its allies to shut down his rivals before any can pose a threat.

But with less than four months until Iowa’s caucuses, Trump and his team on Wednesday began a more concerted effort to lock up his support there, starting with two events in eastern Iowa — the first of five planned visits to the state over the next six weeks.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Even as former President Donald Trump faces a crowded field of Republican primary challengers, he has kept a relatively light campaign schedule, particularly in Iowa, the first state to hold a 2024 nominating contest.

Speaking to about 1,000 supporters at a convention center in Dubuque, Trump urged them to show up in January and cast “the most important vote of your lives.”

Earlier, at a smaller “commit to caucus” event in Maquoketa, Trump said he hoped to improve on his showing in Iowa in 2016, when he finished second.

“We’re asking for a commitment,” he said. “Everybody do whatever they can. Get three people at a minimum and come out, bring them with you.”

With Trump holding a commanding lead in national and state polls, some Republican rivals have made barnstorming the state a cornerstone of their strategies, hoping a victory there could help them coalesce support in later primaries.

For Trump, winning Iowa could hinder his challengers from building any momentum.

Wednesday’s visit was just Trump’s eighth trip to Iowa this year, far fewer than others have made. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who frequently polls as Trump’s strongest rival, has focused particularly on Iowa, planning to visit all 99 counties and building a robust state operation.

Yet Trump’s polling lead endures. An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll this month showed him 37 percentage points ahead of DeSantis, consistent with other surveys. In Dubuque, Trump brought up a new CNN/University of New Hampshire poll that showed DeSantis in fifth place in the state.

“You see how he’s done,” Trump said. “He’s been like a bird, sadly wounded, badly wounded, in flight.” He added later: “He’s not a talented politician, obviously.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis, Andrew Romeo, said Trump had “shot himself in the foot in Iowa and opened the door, and Ron DeSantis is about to kick it down.”

Becky Hauder of Dubuque, who caucused for Trump in 2016, rejected the idea that he had not campaigned in Iowa enough.

“He’s here today,” Hauder, 55, said before Trump’s speech in Maquoketa. “And I know he’ll be back. I know Iowa is very important, and he’s always come here in the past.”

The smaller gathering in Maquoketa reflected the Trump campaign’s renewed push to convert his popularity to in-person support in January. Trump has said that his campaign’s ground game in Iowa was weak in 2016, and supporters have raised similar concerns.

Local politicians educated the crowd on Iowa’s quirky caucus process. Campaign staff and volunteers urged the audience to sign cards pledging to back Trump. (His campaign has said it has collected more than 27,000 cards.)

His campaign has planned at least two similar events in the next month. Yet he has eschewed other traditional Iowa events, including a major gathering of evangelical Christians on Saturday.

Advertisement

Trump has remained popular with evangelical voters, even as he has expressed views that might normally alienate them. The former president, whose Supreme Court appointments paved the way for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has been noncommittal on endorsing a federal abortion ban.

During an NBC interview broadcast Sunday, Trump criticized DeSantis for signing a six-week abortion ban, calling it a “terrible thing.” On Tuesday, Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, who has signed a similar law, attacked Trump’s comments.

In Dubuque, Trump highlighted his role in overturning Roe, saying that as a result of his decisions, “the pro-life community has tremendous negotiating power.” But he again stressed his belief that the issue had been rightfully returned to the states, adding that he thought Republicans needed “to learn how to properly talk about abortion” to win elections in 2024.