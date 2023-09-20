Behind the biggest hospital story to rock Boston in 30 years: ‘Everyone knew’

“We were thunderstruck. We knew they had initial conversations with Beth Israel, but we didn’t take it seriously,” an executive at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the Globe’s Larry Edelman . That explains a lot about the biggest hospital story to rock Boston in 30 years.

In other words, it’s not that Brigham executives didn’t know that Dana-Farber Cancer Institute was talking to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center about a new partnership. They just didn’t think Dana-Farber would ever break from the Brigham and its parent company, Mass General Brigham. But as first reported by the Globe’s Jessica Bartlett, that’s what happened. And now Dana-Farber’s plan to move its inpatient oncology care from the Brigham to Beth Israel — and to build a new hospital devoted strictly to cancer care — has transformed the health care landscape in Boston and threatened the longtime market dominance of MGB.

This dramatic outcome has been cast as a sneaky deal, made behind the backs of MGB executives who were supposedly blindsided by it. But that’s “B.S.,” according to one source from the MGB side who was keyed into what was happening in real time. “Everyone knew” Dana-Farber was talking to Beth Israel, the source said, and warnings were passed along to Brigham executives. But a breakup was impossible to imagine.

The result is “the biggest shakeup in health care since the creation of Partners (MGB’s name before it was rechristened),” health care consultant Ellen Lutch Bender told the Globe. For once, MGB is getting a taste of its own medicine. After years of taking business away from others, it stands to lose significant business to a rival. The anger over that outcome says a lot about the current state of health care. These hospitals are fighting over cancer patients and the revenue they generate. The clinicians who provide treatment no doubt care deeply about people who are fighting for their lives. But to the business side of the hospital, those patients represent millions of dollars. As reported by the Globe, these are the stunning numbers: One in four patients tested in the Brigham’s emergency department has cancer, and 40 percent of all Brigham surgeries are related to cancer. The hospital conducts 100,000 radiation oncology treatments a year and 8,700 inpatients are cared for by Brigham cancer experts annually.

That’s a lot of business to lose, and it’s why MGB will do everything it can to hang onto it. And in truth, there are miles to go before the deal announced by Dana-Farber and Beth Israel becomes reality. For one thing, Dana-Farber’s current contract with the Brigham does not run out until 2028. In the meantime, there are levers for MGB to push to try to derail it. The new hospital so coveted by Dr. Laurie Glimcher, who runs Dana-Farber, needs state approval. MGB, which has been on the losing side of several expansion plans, will no doubt plot to stop its competitor from expanding. Besides the direct impact on the Brigham, a new oncology hospital means more competition for Massachusetts General Hospital, a big cancer care provider that is also owned by MGB. Television ads promoting the MGH cancer center are already running.

In the end, MGB’s ultimate goal may not be to save cancer care at the Brigham but rather to consolidate it at MGH. Indeed, institutional consolidation has been the overall mission under the leadership of Dr. Anne Klibanski, MGB’s president and CEO, and a board led by Scott Sperling, co-chief executive officer of Thomas H. Lee Partners.

That goal has not made for happy times at the Brigham or MGH, two proud teaching hospitals affiliated with Harvard Medical School. Of course, Dana-Farber and Beth Israel are also two proud teaching hospitals affiliated with Harvard Medical School. But MGH in particular has always considered itself superior to everyone else. That mindset has shaped the identity of the partnership formed in 1994, when MGH and the Brigham announced they were joining forces under the corporate umbrella then known as Partners, which has since rebranded as MGB.

Over the years, MGH and the Brigham dominated the health care market. But rivals have been fighting back. In 2017, Beth Israel merged with Burlington-based Lahey Health, and by luring Dana-Farber away from the Brigham, it has created the first real threat to MGB’s market supremacy.

Meanwhile, it would be a mistake to blame what just happened strictly on the blindness of Brigham executives. Where was MGB’s leadership? Where was Klibanski? Where was the board? Besides Sperling, its high-profile members include John Fish, chairman and CEO of Suffolk Construction, and Jonathan Kraft, president of the Kraft Group and the New England Patriots.

Remember, according to my source, “everyone knew” Dana-Farber was talking to Beth Israel at the same time they were talking to the Brigham. Even if they didn’t know, they should have. And everyone should have taken it seriously. The days have ended when arrogance is enough for MGB to seal a deal.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.