Hard realities and gray areas in fire department economics

In regard to Phil Primack’s op-ed regarding fire department economics, decision makers need to remember some realities ( “Rethinking the costly role of fire departments,” Sept. 11). First, staffing levels, equipment, response techniques, etc. are guided by nationally recognized standards such as those detailed by the National Fire Protection Association , which recommends a robust fire protection strategy. In turn, compliance with fire safety standards can determine a community’s fire insurance ratings. Any monkeying with the system in place would have a corresponding effect on insurability and rates. The unintended consequence of reducing fire protection funding would be the inevitable raising of rates or prevention of insurability.

Second, the author’s hometown of Medford, like many communities inside Route 128, consists largely of homes built before World War II, many of which were constructed before building or fire safety codes, and which are dependent on rapid response times to prevent total destruction.

Third, the questionable decision to run Primack’s opinion on the anniversary of 9/11 was insensitive. Sept. 11, 2001, will forever remain a somber reminder of just what firefighters do for us, even when the disasters are not “structure fires” per se.

Bob Bell

Melrose





Heroic nature of the work makes it hard to push for reform of the system

Thank you for publishing Phil Primack’s op-ed about the problems created by how fire departments are structured — a system based on a model developed in the 18th century.

This highly inefficient system has many other negative public costs: excessive emissions of climate-heating CO2 and health damaging ultra-fine particles, excessive noise, the difficulty cities and towns face calming traffic around overly large fire trucks, and an increasing public distrust due to the complicated politics of fire department unions and city governments (the scandals that have blemished the Boston department are an example).

Yet because of the heroics embedded in this model, elected officials are loath to attempt real reform.

Our planet is burning up because we are stuck in behaviors built on old thinking. We urgently need change.

Alan Wright

Roslindale