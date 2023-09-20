Romney leaves an integrity gap that will be hard to fill in Senate

Re “Romney to retire, makes plea for a ‘new generation’: Says Biden and Trump should follow his lead” (Page A2, Sept. 14): I am disappointed about Mitt Romney’s decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2024. I hope he will reconsider, but I understand that is unlikely. The Utah Republican was a voice of reason amid chaos and lies. His criticism of his fellow Republicans rings true and his concern for the party and our democracy sound equally valid.

I wish Romney would choose to stay and fight. How are we to save our democracy when good people leave such posts? I know that many ethical Republicans have left public office out of a conviction that they could not win their primaries. It seems Romney, however, remains popular in his state. He says the decision to leave was based on his age and a desire for younger people to take over leadership. But what if those young people are like fellow Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, someone Romney describes as extremely smart but without a moral compass? So where exactly will young moral Republicans come from?